Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

Dodgers fans will need an early wake-up call on Sunday with an 11:35 a.m. ET date with the Rays in Tropicana Field. Phillies and Braves fans can sleep in with their favorite teams featured in the ESPN Sunday night game. In between are 13 afternoon affairs, with a handful of risky pitching streaming opportunities.

Leading the pack is lefty Patrick Sandoval (43% rostered in ESPN leagues) taking the hill in Anaheim where the Angels will host the Marlins in the final game of their interleague series. Sandoval is coming off a rough outing, but he had posted a 3.12 ERA and 0.96 WHIP over the prior four games. Sandoval's strikeout and walk rates aren't special, but he's yielded only three homers in 49 1/3 innings in a season where homers are up. It won't be easy pickings for Sandoval, as Miami has hit well with a southpaw on the hill, but the Angels will still be favored in pitcher-friendly Angel Stadium.

MacKenzie Gore (20.6% rostered) is another hurler coming off a subpar effort after pitching well for several games. Gore is in a good spot to get back on track against a Royals lineup checking in around league average with a lefty on the hill. Prior to a shaky effort against the Padres last time out, Gore punched out 33 batters with only nine free passes in the previous 25 1/3 stanzas.

Tanner Houck (6.6%) would like to demonstrate to Red Sox manager Alex Cora that he made the right decision sending Nick Pivetta and Corey Kluber to the bullpen instead of Houck. His 3.99 ERA is misleading, as evidenced by a 3.76 xFIP. The right-hander cemented his rotation spot with 17 strikeouts to only four walks in his past three starts, spanning 16 2/3 innings. The Diamondbacks are tough on righties, but Houck is pitching with confidence in what should be a close game.

On the surface, Dane Dunning (23.3%) is enjoying a breakthrough campaign, but a 4.59 xFIP compared to an actual 1.67 mark paints a less rosy picture. Still, Dunning has made strides with command and control; he's just not missing many bats, which can lead to game-to-game variance. This adds extra risk, especially on the road, but Dunning is backed by the top offense in the league. On a better slate for streaming, Dunning would be an afterthought, but he's an emergency play on Sunday.

Sunday wraps up a week at Coors Field, though the scoring hasn't been as substantial as expected. Even so, hitters are always in play at altitude. Some standalone bats to consider on Sunday are Eddie Rosario (1.6%) against Dylan Covey, Lars Nootbaar (25%) against Hunter Gaddis and Matt McLain (10.0%) facing Drew Smyly.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday