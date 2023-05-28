Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

The Memorial Day slate is a little light with only 11 games. Action commences at 1:05 PM ET in Camden Yards with the Orioles hosting the Guardians. The holiday schedule finishes with the Mariners hosting the Yankees at 9:40 PM ET. It may be the first day of the fantasy week, but it's not a day to sleep on quality pitching to stream.

The top option to pick up for a spot start is rookie Bobby Miller (19.4% rostered) for the Dodgers home date with the Nationals. Miller limited the potent Braves lineup to just one run in five frames, fanning five in Truist Field. Washington doesn't strike out much, but they'll tote the eighth lowest wOBA facing right-handers into Chavez Ravine.

The Orioles-Guardians tilt features teams heading in opposite directions, with Baltimore sporting the second-best record in MLB and Cleveland still within striking distance in the AL Central, but their offense has struggled to manufacture runs in the manner they did last season. The pitching matchup is intriguing with another rookie, Logan Allen (10.8%) ranked highly today, to be opposed by Tyler Wells (53%). Allen faces a tough Orioles lineup, but he's allowed only three homers in 32 2/3 frames, which is key when facing the Orioles. Wells has been inconsistent, and the Guardians don't fan much, but he pitches deep into games and his proclivity for the long ball is mitigated facing Cleveland. Wells is ranked lower, but with the support he usually gets from the lineup and bullpen, Wells is a better spot to capture a win.

It's risky to allow a pair of games to erase a much larger sample, but Michael Kopech (34.7%) has been outstanding for his last two outings, fanning 19 with just one free pass in 15 scoreless innings. Kopech yielded just three hits in that span, albeit to the Guardians and Royals, a couple of lesser lineups. Even so, the results merit attention. Next up is a home date with a more potent, but still league average Angels lineup.

The Atlanta Braves will reportedly call up Michael Soroka (4.8%) for his first MLB start since 2020. Soroka hasn't been on rehab, but rather he's been pitching regularly for Triple-A Gwinnett, so there is less risk trusting the righty than if he was returning after just a few rehab outings. In his last effort for the Stripers, Soroka fanned eight over six frames, so there should be no workload restrictions. Furthermore, facing the below average Oakland lineup in pitcher-friendly RingCentral Coliseum bodes well for a production 2023 debut.

As mentioned, Monday is plush with streaming options. On a lesser slate, Rich Hill (4.9%), Anthony DeSclafani (44.9%), Adam Wainwright (10.9%), J.P. France (6.6%) and Griffin Canning (0.9%) may have been featured. With just 11 games, fantasy lineups may have some hitting holes. The Cardinals Lars Nootbaar (25.3%) and Alec Burleson (0.5%) enjoy the platoon edge on Royals starter Mike Mayers with a small chance Nolan Gorman (75.2%) is also available. Some standalone batters in a favorable spot with the platoon advantage include Jake McCarthy (15.4%), Seth Brown (5.9%), J.D. Davis (8.1%), Casey Schmitt (15.1%) and Bubba Thompson (0.2%).

