Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Tuesday's MLB games

What you need to know for Tuesday's MLB games
By Derek Carty
Tuesday's top pitching streamer is Sean Manaea (17% rostered in ESPN leagues). He projects as the fourth-best option overall according to THE BAT X, ahead even of aces like Shane McClanahan and Joe Ryan. If the Giants do call upon him, he gets a terrific matchup against a below-average Pirates offense that is taking a park downgrade going into Oracle Park. This game also has the coldest temperatures of the day.
Speaking of Ryan, if he's on your team, you should strongly consider benching him today. He'll be facing an elite and low-strikeout Astros offense and projects for just a 28% chance of a win with a 4.59 ERA.
THE BAT X projects two offenses to score 6+ runs today: the Dodgers and the Red Sox. Aside from Miguel Vargas (25% rostered), there aren't a ton of available and appealing L.A. options, but Boston has several, including Justin Turner (62%), Raimel Tapia (0%) Jarren Duran (15%) Triston Casas (28%) Enrique Hernandez (8%) and Connor Wong (1%). They're at home in Fenway against the weakest pitcher on the slate in Ben Lively and make for great streaming choices.
If you're looking for home runs specifically, Boston may not be your best choice. With 85-degree temperatures, the Cardinals project as one of the best home run matchups against the contact-heavy Zack Greinke. Lars Nootbaar (25%), Paul DeJong (14%), Brendan Donovan (21%) and Alec Burleson (0%) are all widely available.
The Rangers are in a strong stolen base spot today against Alex Faedo. Marcus Semien (100%) and Adolis Garcia (95%) are unlikely to be fantasy options to add, but keep an eye on their stolen base prop odds. For fantasy, Bubba Thompson (1%), Leody Taveras (2%), Robbie Grossman (2%) and Josh Smith (less than 1%) could be worth streaming if you need to pad your steals.
Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 39%) vs. Ryan Weathers
TJ Friedl (CIN, LF -- 4%) at Brayan Bello
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 11%) at Bello
Jon Berti (MIA, 2B -- 4%) vs. Weathers
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 44%) at Kyle Gibson
Vargas (LAD, 1B -- 25%) vs. Jake Irvin
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Tuesday
Christopher Morel (CHC, CF -- 57%) vs. McClanahan
Jarred Kelenic (SEA, CF -- 50%) vs. Nestor Cortes
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 63%) vs. McClanahan
Brent Rooker (OAK, LF -- 51%) vs. Bryce Elder
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 62%) vs. Ranger Suarez
Michael Harris II (ATL, CF -- 70%) at JP Sears
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 63%) at Logan Gilbert
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 60%) vs. Ryan
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 61%) vs. Ryan
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 58%) vs. Cortes