Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games

By Todd Zola

A quirk leaves the Wednesday ledger one game short as MLB squeezed an extra Memorial Day game onto the holiday slate, scheduling the two-game series between the Kansas Royals and St. Louis Cardinals for Monday and Tuesday, giving an off day on Wednesday and Thursday to both clubs from the Show Me State. As such, it could be best to release, not just reserve fringe batters from both lineups. Festivities begin at 1:10 PM ET in Motown with the Detroit Tigers hosting the Texas Rangers. A pair of 9:40 PM ET contests close the evening with the Arizona Diamondbacks hosting the Colorado Rockies and the Seattle Mariners entertaining the New York Yankees.

As is often the case when's he's ticketed to take the hill, Alex Wood (4.3% rostered) is listed at the top streaming option. The rankings factor in track record, so Wood continues to carry a favorable rank despite a rough start to the campaign. That said, the lefty pitched a season-high 5 2/3 innings last time out, albeit with five walks. However, he fanned five, giving him 10 punchouts over his past 10 frames. Wood opposes the Pirates at home, so he'll enjoy working in a pitching haven. Pittsburgh offense is mid-pack facing lefties, though they fan at an above average clip.

After a shaky first couple of outings, Atlanta Braves rookie Jared Shuster (4.6%) has settled in, whiffing 12 with four walks over his last two starts, spanning 11.2 frames. Next up is a road affair in Oakland where the southpaw will face the offense with the lowest wOBA versus left-handers in MLB. The Athletics also strike out a generous 25.6% of the time with a lefty on the hill.

James Paxton (11.0%) checks in as the lowest ranked starter on today's card, primarily because coming into the season, he threw only 1.1 innings since 2020, and only mustered 20.1 in the pandemic campaign. It also hurts that he's coming off a poor effort, but in his first two starts, Paxton fanned 14 with only three walks in 11 stanzas. The veteran lefty will face the Reds in Fenway Park, where he's likely to get run support from a Red Sox offense more potent at home. The Reds offense is a tick below average in terms of wOBA facing left-handers, in part because they fan at a slightly above average clip.

The top three starters on Wednesday's card have been disappointing to date, so much so keeping Aaron Nola, Lance Lynn and Alek Manoah reserved is justified. That said, while Nola and Lynn have been inconsistent lately, they are both showing signs of reverting to form. Manoah, on the other hand, continues to be one of the most frustrating hurlers in the league. In fact, in mixed leagues with 12 or fewer teams, releasing Manoah is defensible, if not recommended. Other than, "He was good last season," there is nothing on which to hang an optimistic hat.

As noted, the Cardinals and Royals are off Wednesday and Thursday, so there may be batting holes to fill. Eloy Jimenez (65.8%) is a bit over the usual 50% rostership level, but he is available in about one-third of ESPN leagues, so it merits checking. Five other right-handed batters benefit from the platoon edge on a southpaw, thus are in a favorable spot. They are Esteury Ruiz (37.2%), Jose Siri (5.4%) , Matt McLain (17.6%), Miguel Vargas (24.5%) and Harold Ramirez (26.0%).

Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday

Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday