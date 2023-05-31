Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
Quality pitching streamers are hard to come by on Thursday's seven-game slate, but the Cleveland Guardians' Tanner Bibee (21% rostered in ESPN leagues) stands out at the best option available. Since being promoted from Triple-A, the 24-year-old boasts a 2.88 ERA and 1.08 WHIP across six starts with a strong walk rate (2.4 BB/9) and nearly a K per inning (8.9 K/9). Bibee has also delivered three straight quality starts, including a six-inning, one-run effort his last time out against the St. Louis Cardinals in which he fanned nine and walked only one. Fire him up on Thursday against a Minnesota Twins lineup that sports an MLB-worst 28.1% strikeout rate over the last 30 days.
Because the starting pitching streamers are scarce on Thursday, it might be wise to instead focus on pitchers who could net you a hold. Hector Neris (6% rostered), Chris Martin (1%), Bryan Abreu (19%) and Jovani Moran (0%) all rank among MLB's holds leaders over the last month, and all are widely available. Neris should be your top target, as he's tossed 11 1/3 scoreless innings over the last 30 days while racking up 15 Ks, eight holds and a save.
Royce Lewis is currently rostered in only 12% of ESPN leagues, but that number should rise quickly. Once considered one of the top prospects in baseball (and still considered one by many outlets), Lewis was activated from the injured list Monday after working his way back from his second torn ACL in the last two years. The former No. 1 overall pick carries five-category potential, and he has already made his presence felt in the Twins lineup, going 3-for-9 with a homer, a double and four RBIs in his first two games. Based on his upside, Lewis is worth a look, even in shallower leagues.
Our two lowest-ranked hurlers of the day -- Zach Davies and Chase Anderson -- are set to square off against each other, making this an easy game to stack. For the Colorado Rockies, Charlie Blackmon (24%), Jurickson Profar (11%) and Nolan Jones (1%) all carry the platoon edge against Davies. On the Arizona Diamondbacks' side, Jake McCarthy (16%), Josh Rojas (12%), Geraldo Perdomo (15%) and Pavin Smith (1%) get the platoon advantage.
Fantasy managers have been slow to catch on, but Francisco Alvarez (19%) has begun to establish himself as a legit fantasy force behind the plate. Over his last 17 games, he's batting .322/.403/.763 with seven homers, five doubles and 15 RBIs. Even more important is the fact that he's playing every day for the New York Mets, drawing starts at catcher in each of the team's last six games. Against Taijuan Walker, who has surrendered a .312/.358/.486 slash line to opposing batters in May, Alvarez is a top-notch play on Thursday.
Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.
Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 44%) at Pablo Lopez
Raimel Tapia (BOS, LF -- 0%) vs. Hunter Greene
Spencer Steer (CIN, 3B -- 19%) at Chris Sale
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 28%) vs. Greene
Jarren Duran (BOS, CF -- 13%) vs. Greene
Emmanuel Rivera (ARI, 3B -- 0%) vs. Anderson
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 3%) vs. Bibee
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 11%) at Davies
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Thursday
Alec Bohm (PHI, 3B -- 80%) at Max Scherzer
Nick Castellanos (PHI, RF -- 86%) at Scherzer
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 74%) at Jesus Luzardo
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 79%) at Framber Valdez
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 95%) at Scherzer
Taylor Ward (LAA, RF -- 60%) at Valdez
Christian Yelich (MIL, LF -- 81%) at Kevin Gausman
Matt Chapman (TOR, 3B -- 93%) vs. Freddy Peralta
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 63%) vs. Peralta
Trea Turner (PHI, SS -- 98%) at Scherzer