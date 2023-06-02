Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games
By Mike Sheets
Since getting roughed up by the Arizona Diamondbacks in early May, Andrew Heaney (40% rostered in ESPN leagues) has been lights out, posting a 1.75 ERA and 0.97 WHIP over his past four turns. While his K/9 rate sits at just 9.0 this season (compared to 13.6 in 2022), the left-hander is generating more grounders and is doing a much better job avoiding hard contact (47.7% in 2022, 33.8% this season). Against the Seattle Mariners, who have one of baseball's worst offenses versus lefty pitching this season (.294 wOBA, 26.5% K%), Heaney is one of the better streaming options on the Saturday slate.
Eury Perez (28% rostered) has electric stuff, but he's had trouble harnessing it with the Miami Marlins, illustrated by his 4.7 BB/9 rate across his first four big league starts. And while the 2.84 ERA is impressive, it comes with a 5.12 xERA, which suggests he's had some good fortune. Even so, the 20-year-old fireballer is fanning a batter per inning while opposing hitters are collectively slashing .188/.291/.406 against him. Some bumps in the road are surely on the horizon for the youngster, but it's doubtful those show up on Saturday against the Oakland A's. After all, Oakland's 87 wRC+ ranks bottom five in baseball, while its 24.7% K rate also ranks bottom five.
You wouldn't know it from his 14% rostered percentage, but it looks like the Cleveland Guardians' Logan Allen might be putting it all together. Through seven starts, the 24-year-old southpaw owns a 2.72 ERA to go along with a 9.8 K/9 and 2.5 BB/9. Most impressive was his domination of the Baltimore Orioles his last time out, as he twirled seven shutout frames with 10 Ks and two walks. If Allen can build off that performance on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, his rostered percentage should spike. For now, he makes for a solid streaming option against a Minnesota lineup that has struggled against lefties this season, putting up a 90 wRC+ and 27.8% strikeout rate.
Aside from a hiccup against the Kansas City Royals early last week (5 ER in 5 2/3 IP), Michael Lorenzen (8%) has been awfully impressive since the beginning of May. During that five-start stretch, he has registered a 1.90 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP over 32 1/3 innings, allowing more than one earned run in only one game. As a pitch-to-contact hurler (6.8 K/9), Lorenzen has little margin for error, giving him some risk as a streamer. However, a matchup against a Chicago White Sox offense that ranked 23rd in baseball with a 93 wRC+ in May is not intimidating.
With the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox scheduled for a doubleheader on Saturday, streaming one or two of their hitters gives you the opportunity to rack up additional plate appearances and counting stats. From the Rays, Isaac Paredes (56%), Taylor Walls (47%), and Jose Siri (6%) are all widely available batters with a chance to double dip. On Boston's side, Justin Turner (62%), Jarren Duran (11%), Enrique Hernandez (8%), and Enmanuel Valdez (1%) are worth a look.
Looking to start a free fantasy baseball league? Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.
Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Manuel Margot (TB, RF -- 3%) at Corey Kluber
Harold Ramirez (TB, 1B -- 26%) at Kluber
Connor Wong (BOS, C -- 1%) vs. Josh Fleming
Luke Raley (TB, RF -- 5%) at Kluber
Francisco Mejia (TB, C -- 0%) at Kluber
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 8%) vs. Rea
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) at Daniel Lynch
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Saturday
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 71%) vs. Spencer Strider
Christian Walker (ARI, 1B -- 86%) vs. Strider
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 77%) at Cristian Javier
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 61%) at Yu Darvish
Dansby Swanson (CHC, SS -- 92%) at Darvish
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 62%) vs. Jose Berrios
J.T. Realmuto (PHI, C -- 95%) at MacKenzie Gore
Corbin Carroll (ARI, LF -- 92%) vs. Strider
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 53%) at Darvish
Taylor Ward (LAA, RF -- 59%) at Javier