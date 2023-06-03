Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Todd Zola

It's another packed Sunday slate with an extra-early start with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the St. Louis Cardinals at 11:30 AM ET. Veteran Rich Hill will take the hill for the hosts, to be opposed by Miles Mikolas. Both hurlers have rostership levels in the streaming range, though Mikolas (39.2% rostered) is ranked much higher. The righty is coming off his best game of the season as he fanned 10 Kansas City Royals in eight scoreless frames, walking just one. Mikolas is averaging 7 1/3 innings over his last three outings, walking just one in those 22 stanzas.

The card wraps in Chavez Ravine with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the New York Yankees in the ESPN Sunday night affair. Domingo German (17.4%) will take the ball for the visitors with rookie Bobby Miller (34.1%) toeing the rubber for the home team. Miller is the better streaming option, even with the Yankees lineup fortified with the recent returns of Giancarlo Stanton and Josh Donaldson. Miller has fanned only none in his first 11 innings, but he's exhibited solid poise with just two walks and no homers allowed. His minor league pedigree portends more punch outs and although Donaldson and Stanton provide power, they both strike out at an above average clip.

Michael Kopech (40.1%) is by far the best streaming option. It's best to act quickly since Kopech is likely to be picked up once everyone notes his juicy home matchup against the Tigers. Kopech was hit hard his last time out, but he still whiffed 10 with just two walks in 4 1/3 innings. Over his last three outings, spanning 19 1/3 innings, Kopech has 29 strikeouts with just three free passes. The Tigers sport the fourth lowest wOBA facing right-handers, with an above average strikeout rate.

J.P. France is a sneaky source for strikeouts as he's fanned eight in each of his last two efforts. To be fair, the Twins got to France for four runs in six frames in his last outing, so there is risk. The opposing Angels' offense league average, though they fan a tick above average.

Those needing a last-minute boost in deeper leagues should check out Ben Lively (7.5%). Before being called up in May, Lively last worked in the majors back in 2019. He spent 2020 and 2021 in the KBO before toiling in the Reds minor league system last year. Lively began the year with Triple-A Louisville, pitching to a 2.33 ERA in 27 innings. He was promoted to help fill the void left from nick Lodolo's injury. In three starts, Lively has punched out 20 with five walks in 17 1/3 stanzas, all against formidable lineups (Yankees, Cardinals and Red Sox). On Sunday, Lively draws a Brewers offense with a lower wOBA and higher strikeout rate than the trio of foes Lively has faced.

Depending on your league rules, you may need to add these players before the early game, but having some bats in a favorable spot on Sunday can help fortify a lineup on a day some players getting the day off, especially behind the plate. After sitting Saturday, the Mets' Francisco Alvarez (23%) will almost assuredly be back in the lineup on Sunday, enjoying the platoon edge on Yusei Kikuchi. Nathan Eovaldi has surrendered only three homes in 74 1/3 innings, but he's shown to be homer-prone in past seasons. Cal Raleigh (29.6%) has eight homers and possesses the power to take Eovaldi deep. The last backstop in a good spot is Keibert Ruiz (50.8%) who faces the inconsistent Ranger Suarez.

