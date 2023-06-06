Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's schedule gets underway early at 12:35 PM ET with the Pittsburgh Pirates hosting the Oakland Athletics. There is only one other day game which features the San Diego Padres hosting the Seattle Mariners at 4:10 PM ET. Of the four pitchers scheduled to take the hill in the afternoon affairs, Roansy Contreras (4.6%) is the best streaming option. The Pirates 23-year-old righthander didn't allow a homer in his first five outings this season, spanning 27 2/3 innings. Since then, he's surrendered seven long balls in 28 1/3 frames. On Wednesday, Contreras faces an Athletics lineup with the fourth lowest home run rate with a righty on the hill. They also fan at a 26.3% clip, the second highest in MLB.
The slate's top streaming option is Edward Cabrera who will take the hill in South Beach for a juicy home date with the Kansas City Royals. His surface stats may not show it yet, but Cabrera has taken a couple steps forward, though he continues to walk hitters at an alarming rate. However, Cabrera's control is also showing signs of improvement. The 25-year-old right-hander posted a 19.8% walk rate over his first six starts, but he dropped it to a palatable 8.6% mark during his last six efforts. The Royals will tote the fifth lowest wOBA and fifth highest strikeout rate against righties into loanDepot Park.
For the season, the Boston Red Sox sport the sixth best wOBA with a righty on the mound. However, away from Fenway Park they rank 22nd, and they've been even worse for the past month. This helps explain why Tanner Bibee (22.2%) checks in as the seventh highest ranked pitcher for Wednesday as he'll toe the rubber in Progressive Field for the middle game of a three-game set for the Cleveland Guardians. Bibee has been impressive in his freshman campaign, fanning 40 while issuing only 10 free passes in 39 1/3 innings. Opposing Bibee is Kutter Crawford who will be working on three days' rest, thus will likely be more of an extended opener, before handing the baton to the bullpen. Crawford is expected to fill in for the injured Chris Sale. The Red Sox have quietly transitioned to a youth movement with James Paxton the only veteran in their rotation. With Corey Kluber and Nick Pivetta demoted to the bullpen, the club may give recent call up Chris Murphy the start in Thursday's finale, assuming he isn't needed in relief in the first two games of the series.
Noah Syndergaard is scheduled to take the ball for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Great American Ball Park on Wednesday, which means loading up on anyone on the Cincinnati Reds who can run. With 16 stolen bases in 52 1/3 innings, Syndergaard leads the league in total steals allowed as well as steals per game among starting pitchers. Be sure to have Jonathan India (83.6%) in your lineup as he leads the club with a dozen bags. Jake Fraley (11.1%) missed Monday's contest with allergies, but if he has things under control, Fraley and his 11 steals are an option. You may have to act quickly, but with Tuesday's announcement that Elly De La Cruz (13.5%) has been promoted, he's a target for steals, not to mention contributing across the board.
With everyone rightfully focusing on San Francisco Giants hitters for their Coors Field date with Connor Seabold, don't overlook the Arizona Diamondbacks and their road tilt with Patrick Corbin. Nationals Park is a sneaky hitter's park, and a significant upgrade for Diamondbacks hitters. Emmanuel Rivera (.3%) usually hits second against southpaws while Evan Longoria (.3%) still has enough pop to take advantage of the platoon edge.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 14%) at Connor Seabold
J.D. Davis (SF, 3B -- 9%) at Seabold
Wilmer Flores (SF, 2B -- 13%) at Seabold
Mitch Haniger (SF, RF -- 11%) at Seabold
Mike Yastrzemski (SF, RF -- 9%) at Seabold
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 26%) vs. Logan Webb
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 47%) vs. Kutter Crawford
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 24%) vs. Hogan Harris
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 32%) vs. Webb
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 24%) vs. Noah Syndergaard
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 53%) at Corbin Burnes
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 63%) vs. Jack Flaherty
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 56%) at Edward Cabrera
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 58%) at Chris Bassitt
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 78%) vs. Pablo Lopez
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 60%) vs. Lance Lynn
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 76%) at Burnes
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 52%) vs. Lopez
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 65%) at Bassitt
Salvador Perez (KC, C -- 93%) at Cabrera