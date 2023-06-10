Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Sunday's slate gets an early start with an 11:35 a.m. ET first pitch in Motown with the Detroit Tigers wrapping up an interleague set with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The ESPN Sunday night affair features familiar foes with the New York Yankees hosting the Boston Red Sox in the Bronx. Something I learned from playing in the internal league we set up to help gauge strategies with the new ESPN rules is that hedging a starting pitcher or closer slated for the late Sunday game can be beneficial. For example, if you are leading heading into the final game, switching a pitcher for someone not likely to appear prevents you from being saddled with a negative score. Some may not feel this approach is within the spirit of game play, but your objective is finishing with more points, and if benching a player increases your chances of winning, it's a fair and viable tactic. The starters for Sunday's game are Brayan Bello and Clarke Schmidt, neither of which are established enough to feel safe against the opposing offenses.
The slate's top-ranked streaming options plays for a team whose offense is usually targeted in this scenario, with JP Sears (4.9% rostered in ESPN leagues) taking the hill for the Oakland Athletics in American Family Field. Sears will endure a big park downgrade, but other than his last outing, he has been frugal with free passes while fanning just under a batter an inning. The Milwaukee Brewers offense has been surprisingly pedestrian, averaging the sixth-fewest runs per game in MLB while fanning at an above average 24.3% clip with a righty on the hill.
Griffin Canning (5.0% rostered) also checks in as one of the day's top spot starters, as he'll take the ball at home in Angels Stadium against the Seattle Mariners. The right-hander has posted three straight quality starts, punching out 18 with just four walks over those 19 innings. The Mariners offense has also underperformed, as they whiff at a 25.6% clip against righties, helping to explain why they are below average offensively.
Opposing Canning and the Los Angeles Angels will be Bryce Miller. After beginning his career with five straight quality starts, the rookie has been hit hard in his last two outings. Some feel the league is adjusting to a near 70% fastball usage, but Miller is developing a slider, curveball and changeup, and it's only a matter of time before he adjusts. There is risk using a freshman on the road, but even with his last two rocky outings, Miller has walked only five and surrendered only three homers in 38 1/3 frames, striking out 33 along the way.
Setting hitting lineups on Sunday is tricky, with many managers getting some action for a reserve or two. Focusing on platoon players increases the chance they'll play. A good place to start is righty swingers from the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they're slated to play the Detroit Tigers and lefty Joey Wentz. Emmanuel Rivera (0.9%), Evan Longoria (0.3%), Geraldo Perdomo (12.0%) and Gabriel Moreno (7.7%) are a great place to start. The Chicago White Sox's Jake Burger (7.1%) is in a good spot facing Braxton Garrett, while Harold Ramirez (27.2%) enjoys an enticing matchup with Martin Perez.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) vs. Hayden Wesneski
Josh Naylor (CLE, 1B -- 50%) vs. Brandon Bielak
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) vs. Blake Snell
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 25%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 22%) vs. Wesneski
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 48%) vs. Snell
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 10%) vs. Snell
Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 14%) vs. Wesneski
Tucupita Marcano (PIT, LF -- 1%) vs. Carrasco
Eddie Rosario (ATL, LF -- 8%) vs. Trevor Williams
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Sunday
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 66%) at Shane McClanahan
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 84%) at McClanahan
Rowdy Tellez (MIL, 1B -- 62%) vs. Sears
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 96%) at McClanahan
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 74%) at Kevin Gausman
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 58%) at Sean Manaea
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 57%) at Shane Bieber
Nolan Gorman (STL, 2B -- 69%) vs. Hunter Greene
Jorge Polanco (MIN, 2B -- 52%) at Gausman
Nathaniel Lowe (TEX, 1B -- 89%) at McClanahan