Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

Andrew Abbott (14% rostered in ESPN leagues) is set for his second big league start after firing six shutout innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his debut on Monday. In the outing, the rookie left-hander walked four batters, but he allowed just one hit while striking out six. Abbott will need to keep his control in check, but he carries massive strikeout potential, as he racked up 90 Ks in just 54 frames (15.0 K/9) between Double- and Triple-A prior to his promotion. On Saturday, he gets a huge park upgrade by trading in Great American Ballpark for Busch Stadium, and he faces a struggling St. Louis Cardinals lineup that sports an ugly 67 wRC+ over the last two weeks.

Another young, high-upside arm, Bobby Miller (48%), also finds himself in the streamer conversation on Saturday. The rookie right-hander was considered one of the top pitching prospects in the minors, and he has made a strong impression since his callup, posting a 1.06 ERA and 0.76 WHIP over three starts. He really flashed in his last outing, spinning six shutout innings against the New York Yankees while striking out seven and allowing only three baserunners. The Philadelphia Phillies present another stiff test on Saturday, but after Miller shut down both the Yankees and the Atlanta Braves in two of his first three starts, he's a good bet to keep the Phils in check, too.

Since joining the Houston Astros' rotation, J.P. France (10%) owns a 3.44 ERA and 1.15 WHIP across six starts. He's not missing a ton of bats (7.7 K/9), but he's showing strong control (2.4 BB/9) and his career 11.1 K/9 in the minors hints at there being some more K potential here. Against a Cleveland Guardians offense that ranks 24th in baseball over the last month with an 86 wRC+, France looks like a solid streaming option this weekend.

While most of the fantasy community is focused on adding rookie phenom Elly De La Cruz to their rosters, there's another De La Cruz who also deserves some attention. The Miami Marlins' Bryan De La Cruz (28%) has been mashing of late, slashing .342/.403/.561 over his last 31 games with six homers, 24 RBI, 21 runs, and a pair of steals. The righty slugger looks primed to do some damage against Michael Kopech on Saturday. Although Kopech has been pitching better over his last few starts, he's still having trouble keeping the ball in the yard, as his 15 homers allowed are second-most in the majors.

Are we witnessing a Gary Sanchez (5%) resurgence? Once considered one of the top catchers in fantasy, Sanchez has had trouble keeping a job in 2023, as he's been with three different organizations in the last month. Now with the San Diego Padres, Sanchez has seemingly rediscovered his power stroke, popping four homers in his first nine games with his new club. Given his streakiness, prolonged production can't be expected here, but he's swinging a hot stick now, and on Saturday he gets the platoon edge against Kyle Freeland in Coors Field. Streaming matchups don't get much better than that.

It's not too late to start a free fantasy baseball league. Draft now and start fresh with a 0-0 record beginning the next scoring period. Come and join the fun of ESPN's brand new standard scoring format.

Starting pitcher rankings for Saturday

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Saturday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Saturday