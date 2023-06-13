Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Wednesday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Wednesday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Wednesday's action begins at 1:10 p.m. ET with a pair of AL Central teams hosting interleague contests, followed shortly with the St. Louis Cardinals entertaining the San Francisco Giants. There is plenty of fantasy interest in the early games, with a couple of starting pitchers clearing the streaming bar.
At times, Detroit Tigers starter Michael Lorenzen is a candidate to spot start, but this is not one with the tough Atlanta Braves visiting Comerica Park. On the other hand, rookie AJ Smith-Shawver (15.2% rostered in ESPN leagues) is in play against a tame Tigers lineup averaging the fewest runs per game in MLB. Smith-Shawver hasn't dazzled in his short major league career, but the 20-year-old righthander has exhibited strikeout potential, and the Tigers fan at a generous 24.4% clip facing right-handers.
The other early matinee features Bailey Ober (33.8% rostered) and the Minnesota Twins welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers to Target Field. Ober is an example of a hurler who may have been stashed on more rosters last season when there were two more active pitching spots. Ober has compiled four quality starts in nine outings, and he missed two more by one out. He's not dominant, but 47 strikeouts in 51⅔ innings is palatable. Most important, Ober has good command, as evidenced by low walk and home run totals. The Brewers' lineup versus righties sports the 11th-lowest wOBA while fanning at 24.2% clip.
The slate's top-ranked streaming option could be making his final start before heading back to the minors. Eury Perez (33.9%) is probably the odd man out when Trevor Rogers returns to the Miami Marlins rotation, probably around this time next week. Perez has comported himself well on the hill, fanning 30 in his inaugural 30 frames, albeit with a slightly high 13 walks. On Wednesday, the rookie is in a good spot to pad his strikeout total with a road date in T-Mobile Park where the Seattle Mariners whiff a quarter of the time they step in the box against right-handers.
Dairon Blanco's (.4%) promotion didn't come with anywhere near the buzz of Elly De La Cruz or Jordan Walker, but in leagues where stolen bases are important, Blanco is worth tracking. The Kansas City Royals' 30-year-old outfielder swiped 47 bases in 53 attempts in only 48 games for Triple-A Omaha. It remains to be seen how much the right-handed batter will play, but neither Edward Olivares nor Drew Waters has done much to force their way into the Royals' lineup.
Coco Montes is another recent under the radar call-up worth tracking. Montes will likely play second base for the Colorado Rockies against southpaw pitching, but he has a chance to be more than a weak-side platoon player, with only Harold Castro in the way. The Rockies are on the road this week, but it's worth monitoring Montes' playing time for when they return to Coors Field.
Here's a six-pack of right-handed batters enjoying the platoon edge on Wednesday night. Going this route often results in using a player removed from the game for a pinch hitter, but all six are regulars. Adam Duvall (21.3%) and Connor Wong (25.3%) draw Austin Gomber in Fenway Park. Ke'Bryan Hayes (50.9%) and Andrew McCutchen (0.9%) face Drew Smyly in Wrigley Field. Matt McLain (27.4%) has a road date with Daniel Lynch, while Zach Neto (2.7%) fasces Andrew Heaney in Arlington, Texas.
Starting pitcher rankings for Wednesday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Max Kepler (MIN, RF -- 2%) vs. Colin Rea
Enrique Hernandez (BOS, CF -- 8%) vs. Gomber
Rob Refsnyder (BOS, RF -- 0%) vs. Gomber
Alex Kirilloff (MIN, LF -- 6%) vs. Colin Rea
Marcell Ozuna (ATL, LF -- 13%) at Lorenzen
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) at Daniel Lynch
Ryan McMahon (COL, 3B -- 35%) at Garrett Whitlock
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 11%) at Whitlock
Brendan Donovan (STL, 2B -- 25%) vs. Anthony DeSclafani
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Wednesday
Keibert Ruiz (WSH, C -- 51%) at Framber Valdez
DJ LeMahieu (NYY, 3B -- 55%) at Justin Verlander
Jorge Soler (MIA, LF -- 55%) at Luis Castillo
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 77%) at Clayton Kershaw
Eloy Jimenez (CHW, LF -- 66%) at Kershaw
Andres Gimenez (CLE, 2B -- 53%) at Michael Wacha
Anthony Rizzo (NYY, 1B -- 92%) at Verlander
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 92%) at Kershaw
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 57%) vs. Perez
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 77%) at Luis Medina