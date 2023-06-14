Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Thursday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Thursday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

The Oakland A's have surprisingly won seven straight games, but let's not kid ourselves. Oakland still sports one of the worst lineups in baseball, and it's one we want to exploit. The A's rank 27th in MLB with a 78 wRC+ over the past 30 days, while striking out 25% of the time. This creates an appealing opportunity for Taj Bradley (25% rostered in ESPN leagues). The rookie right-hander boasts a 31.7% strikeout rate across eight starts and 38 2/3 innings and while his 4.19 ERA isn't particularly noteworthy, his 3.61 xERA and .310 xFIP paint a more encouraging picture. Bradley is arguably the top pitching streamer of the day.

While Thursday's 10-game slate is a little light on pitching streamers, Logan Allen (16%) is one of the few names who qualify. The 24-year-old lefty has delivered a 3.31 ERA over his first nine big league starts with nearly a strikeout per inning (8.9 K/9) and a solid 2.6 BB/9 rate). Prior to getting roughed up in his past outing against the Houston Astros, Allen had held opponents to three or fewer earned runs in eight consecutive outings. It's okay to have some hesitancy against a tough San Diego Padres lineup that sports a top-five wRC+ (116) in June, but Allen is one of the better arms that's still widely available.

Michael Grove has not fared well in the big leagues this season, getting tagged for an 8.28 ERA over six appearances (five starts). He's been getting blasted by left-handed batters, who have produced a .474 wOBA against him. With the Chicago White Sox in town, Andrew Benintendi (15%), Yasmani Grandal (7%), Yoan Moncada (8%), and Gavin Sheets (1%) will all have the platoon edge against him. Also take a look at righty slugger Jake Burger (7%), who has nine home runs in 108 at-bats against right-handers this season.

Since joining the Minnesota Twins, Royce Lewis (10%) is batting .317 with two homers and nine RBI in 10 games. He's yet to swipe any bags, but with an 84th percentile sprint speed and 84 steals to his name in the minors, that's another aspect of his game that should hopefully be arriving soon. Lewis matches up well on Thursday against struggling southpaw Matthew Boyd, who holds an ugly 6.18 ERA over his past eight starts.

Ezequiel Tovar (9%) has been an underwhelming fantasy producer this season, but he's starting to pick up the pace as the weather heats up, batting .316/.358/.500 over his past 21 games. The Colorado Rockies have noticed, as he's slowly been creeping up the batting order, including hitting second in each of the team's past three games. Tovar gets the platoon advantage Thursday in a matchup against lefty Jared Shuster, who owns a 5.05 ERA across seven big league starts.

