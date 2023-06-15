Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Saturday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

What you need to know for Saturday's MLB Games

By Mike Sheets

With a rostered percentage of 64% in ESPN leagues, Bobby Miller comes in above our 50% rostered threshold, but he's the top streamer of the day if he's still available in your league. The rookie right-hander has been dominant since getting called up from Triple-A, registering a 0.78 ERA and 0.83 WHIP with a 9.0 K/9 rate across four starts. He has also spun 16 straight scoreless innings, which includes a combined 12 shutout frames against the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies in his past two starts. Yes, the sample size is small, but the 24-year-old has the look and stuff of a future ace. Miller should continue his success in Saturday's home start against the San Francisco Giants.

Braxton Garrett (16% rostered) is in the midst of a nice little run. Over his past six starts, he has produced a 2.25 ERA and a 0.91 WHIP with 41 strikeouts in 32 frames. During that six-start stretch, he's surrendered more than two runs just once. And things might only get better for the left-hander this weekend, as he's set to face a Washington Nationals club that's been hopeless at the plate so far in June, ranking last in MLB with a wRC+ of 69. Garrett is a no-brainer streamer pickup on Saturday.

Given his 9% rostered rate, it looks like Brayan Bello's emergence as a fantasy asset has somewhat gone under the radar. Over his past eight starts, the 24-year-old owns a 2.80 ERA, holding opponents to two or fewer earned runs in seven of those outings. In his most recent start, he fired seven innings of two-run ball against the New York Yankees in Yankee Stadium. Bello draws those same Bronx Bombers again on Saturday, this time on his home turf. Since the start of June, the Yankees own a bottom-five wRC+ (73), putting Bello in position for another strong outing.

After being sidelined for roughly a month with a left lat strain, Wade Miley (7%) is set to return to action on Saturday versus the Pittsburgh Pirates. He made a rehab start at Double-A on Sunday and got through five innings on 65 pitches, so he should be good for 80-plus pitches in his return. Miley owns a 3.76 ERA across eight starts this season, and that mark drops all the way down to 1.71 if you remove his blowup outing against the Los Angeles Dodgers (a matchup where you probably would have benched him anyway). Despite low strikeout totals, Miley has consistently gotten the job done (just once since 2018 has he posted an ERA north of 4.00). He's a worthy streaming option this weekend.

Much of the attention in Cincinnati has gone to Elly De La Cruz, but let's not overlook fellow infield prospect Matt McLain (26%). The 23-year-old has quickly settled in as the Reds' No. 2 hitter, batting .328/.379/.516 with three homers, 23 runs, 13 RBIs, and a pair of steals in 28 games. While he won't have the platoon advantage against Houston's Brandon Bielak, McLain is still hitting .307/.378/.455 versus righties this season. Bielak, meanwhile, is allowing a .383 wOBA to righty batters.

