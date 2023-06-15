Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB games
By Todd Zola
Friday's action begins at Wrigley Field with a 2:20 p.m. ET matinee. The Baltimore Orioles fly into the Windy City for a three-game weekend set with the Chicago Cubs. The interleague affair marks Kyle Hendricks' (4.2% rostered in ESPN leagues) first start since his dalliance with a no-hitter in San Francisco. It may be tempting to pick up Hendricks based on name recognition, but despite eight shoutout innings of one-hit ball his last time out, Hendricks is still a risk to get hit hard any time he takes the hill. He fanned only three in his no-hit bid, bringing his total to only 15 punchouts in 23 1/3 innings. Keep in mind, using pitchers with a low strikeout rate hinders potential in leagues with a weekly innings or games started limit.
Rich Hill (9.2% rostered) isn't dominant, but his 21.5% strikeout rate is palatable for streaming, especially when facing a Milwaukee Brewers team that is fanning at a league-high 28.5% facing southpaws. The Pittsburgh Pirates are in Milwaukee, so Hill will incur a park downgrade, but the Brewers' home run rate against left-handers is below league average.
Stream a pitcher against the hottest team in MLB? A couple of weeks ago, using Taijuan Walker (12.7%) in Oakland would have been Pavlovian. You know what? Nothing has changed, except the Athletics no longer have the worst record in the league, passing that dubious distinction to the Kansas City Royals. The Oakland offense is on a heater, but streaks can cease at any time. Maybe Walker is better suited for DFS deployment since some may be scared off, but he's in play for a spot start in traditional fantasy.
Jared Shuster (3.5%) is yet another low strikeout pitcher with a favorable matchup, as the Atlanta Braves host the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies traditionally struggle on the road with a lefty on the hill, and this season is more of the same. Colorado totes the second-lowest wOBA and fourth-highest strikeout rate on the road versus left-handers into Truist Park.
For those preferring more strikeout upside in their spot starters, J.P. France (10.4%) is the best option on a card devoid of the usual number of candidates. The Houston Astros entertain the Cincinnati Reds for a weekend interleague series. Rookie Elly De La Cruz has gobs of potential, but he's fanning at a 37.5% clip, which is one of the reasons the Reds offense strikes out at an above average rate facing righties. France has whiffed 25 over his previous 25 1/3 stanzas.
The Miami Marlins are a sneaky source of offense on the Friday docket as they open a series in the nation's capital. Nationals Park is a hitting upgrade, and the Marlins draw Trevor Williams, one of the lowest ranked hurlers on the card. Williams fans more righties, but overall, right-handed batters are just as productive as lefty swingers. Bryan De La Cruz (33.7%) is the prime target, followed by Jesus Sanchez (2.7%), and Garrett Cooper (2.3%).
The Cubs are also in a favorable spot facing Orioles lefty Cole Irvin. Seiya Suzuki (49.7%), Christopher Morel (20.7%), Patrick Wisdom (16.3%) and Trey Mancini (5.5%) will also enjoy the platoon bump on a southpaw with a history of gopheritis.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 10%) at Julio Teheran
Carlos Santana (PIT, 1B -- 15%) at Teheran
Tucupita Marcano (PIT, LF -- 1%) at Teheran
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) at Gavin Stone
Adam Duvall (BOS, CF -- 50%) vs. Domingo German
Anthony Rendon (LAA, 3B -- 38%) at Brady Singer
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) at Shuster
Triston Casas (BOS, 1B -- 27%) vs. German
Danny Jansen (TOR, C -- 13%) at Martin Perez
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Josh Jung (TEX, 3B -- 68%) vs. Kevin Gausman
Ian Happ (CHC, LF -- 54%) vs. Cole Irvin
Josh Lowe (TB, RF -- 77%) at Yu Darvish
Isaac Paredes (TB, 3B -- 57%) at Darvish
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 85%) vs. Gausman
Jake Cronenworth (SD, 2B -- 70%) vs. Shane McClanahan
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 77%) at Bryan Woo
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 92%) at Woo
Eloy Jimenez (CHW, LF -- 63%) at Woo