Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Monday's MLB games

What you need to know for Monday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Monday's slate features only 10 games, with a matinee in the nation's capital. The remaining nine contests will be under the lights. The St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals get things going at 4:05 PM ET. Josiah Gray (16.0%) will take the hill for the hosts while the visitors are giving the ball to Jack Flaherty (23.3%). Even though the Nationals offense isn't especially productive, they don't fan much, and Flaherty has been too inconsistent to risk using so early in the fantasy week. The appeal with Gray is he introduced a sweeper to his pitch mix last time out throwing it 26 times, 18 for strikes. He punched out just five in seven innings in Houston, but the new pitch renders Gray an intriguing pickup. At minimum, he's worth monitoring.
Andrew Heaney (32.8%) and the Texas Rangers open a three-game road set against the Chicago White Sox. Heaney has struggled with control lately, so a date with the White Sox and the league's third lowest walk rate over the past month facing southpaws could be the elixir. The White Sox are strike out at a 25% clip over this span, adding to Heaney's allure, as the lefty sports a solid 24.4% strikeout rate.
Fortunately, there are some safer options for those looking to get an early edge. Saturday's rainout in Boston forced a shuffling of their rotation, pushing James Paxton (33%) to Monday's road date with the Minnesota Twins. Byron Buxton is back, but even so, the Twins offense sports the third lowest wOBA and second highest strikeout rate with a left-hander on the hill. Paxton has whiffed an impressive 44 in 32 innings and will be working on six days of rest. He's been receiving five or six days of rest all season.
Brandon Williamson (.9%) may be too risky to deploy in traditional fantasy, but he could be a sneaky DFS play, especially for GPP action. The rookie left-hander will take the hill in the Great American Ballpark against the Colorado Rockies. As they have for the past several seasons, the Rockies tote one of the league's worst offenses on the road when facing lefty pitching. This season, Colorado sports the lowest wOBA and fourth highest strikeout rate in this scenario.
Staying in Queens City, the Cincinnati Reds right-handed hitting contingent are in a great spot facing lefty Austin Gomber. Elly Da Le Cruz (70.4%) and Spencer Steer (68%) are probably only available in deep leagues. However, another Reds rookie, Matt McLain (26.2%) has been more productive than both of his fellow freshman. McLain entered Sunday's action with an impressive 138 wRC+. To put it in perspective, that's one point higher than Bo Bichette. Tyler Stephenson (44.9%) and Nick Senzel (3.1%) are also in play.
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Randal Grichuk (COL, RF -- 4%) at Brandon Williamson
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 10%) vs. Jordan Lyles
Elias Diaz (COL, C -- 43%) at Williamson
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 25%) vs. Drew Smyly
Brendan Donovan (STL, 2B -- 26%) at Josiah Gray
Kevin Newman (CIN, 2B -- 1%) vs. Austin Gomber
Matt McLain (CIN, SS -- 26%) vs. Gomber
Jurickson Profar (COL, LF -- 10%) at Williamson
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 9%) vs. Michael Wacha
Zach McKinstry (DET, 3B -- 6%) vs. Lyles
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Monday
Jeremy Pena (HOU, SS -- 59%) vs. Max Scherzer
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 62%) vs. Scherzer
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (ARI, LF -- 68%) at Corbin Burnes
Starling Marte (NYM, RF -- 64%) at Hunter Brown
Francisco Lindor (NYM, SS -- 98%) at Brown
Justin Turner (BOS, 3B -- 71%) at Pablo Lopez
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 71%) vs. Austin Gomber
Ketel Marte (ARI, 2B -- 88%) at Burnes
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 60%) at Bryan Hoeing
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 78%) at Brown