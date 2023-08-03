Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Friday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. MLB game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared towards ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and for how to best utilize the information contained within, check out our handy primer here.
Note: This file will be updated with any overnight pitching changes or weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Friday's MLB Games
By Todd Zola
Friday's action begins at 2:20 PM ET in Wrigley Field with the Chicago Cubs opening a series with the Atlanta Braves. The remaining 13 games are all evening affairs. Friday's schedule is short one game as the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants have the day off in advance of their two-game interleague set in Oakland Coliseum this weekend.
Reid Detmers (38.8% rostered) profiles as the top streaming option. The Los Angeles Angels southpaw has a home date with the Seattle Mariners. Detmer will be looking for his first win since the break, though he's fanned 20 in 15 2/3 innings, covering three starts. The Mariners will tote the eighth lowest wOBA and second highest strikeout rate facing lefties into Angels Stadium.
After spending the last week wondering if he'll remain with the Boston Red Sox, James Paxton (46.7%) will get the call for the first game of an important home set with the Toronto Blue Jays. The game has major playoff implications as Toronto has a narrow lead for the third wild card with Boston one of the clubs chasing them down. Paxton had a hiccup against the Cubs coming out of the gate but has righted the ship with 12 punch outs with only three walks over his last two starts, covering 11 frames. The Blue Jays lineup is middle-of-the-pack facing left-handed pitching, but they'll be without Bo Bichette and his .440 wOBA and 1.026 OPS versus lefties.
Colin Rea (3.3%) has fanned an impressive 23 while issuing just four free passes over his past four starts. On the other hand, he's surrendered six homers in that stretch. On Friday, Rea toes the rubber at home in American Family Field. Opposing him will be a Pittsburgh Pirates offense ranking just 21st in home run rate with a right-hander on the hill, and that was before trading away some hitters earlier this week.
If the San Diego Padres want to continue their push for an NL wild card, they're going to have to handle the Los Angeles Dodgers in Petco Park this weekend. Winning Game 1 will be a challenge as the Padres draw Bobby Miller (32.6%). After heading into the break in a rut, Miller has emerged pitching batter has he's recorded 17 strikeouts with just one walk in 15 2/3 innings. We've all been waiting over four months for the Padres offense to come together, but they're still languishing at league average facing right-handed pitching.
Jake Burger leaving Guaranteed Rate Field for loanDepot Park is a downgrade for power, but if Burger maintains his underlying metrics, the drop in power should be minimal. Average fly ball distance is a leading indicator for homers and Burger's 357.2 feet is by far the longest among batters with at least 250 plate appearances. By comparison, Aaron Judge has a 361.6 feet mark, but he has only 234 plate appearances. On Friday, Burger and the Miami Marlins face lefty Jordan Montgomery and the Texas Rangers in Arlington. Burger (8.2%) as well as fellow righty swinger Bryan De La Cruz (18%) and the switch-hitting Josh Bell (56.3%) are in play.
Starting pitcher rankings for Friday
Best Sub-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more.
Jack Suwinski (PIT, LF -- 10%) at Adrian Houser
Joc Pederson (SF, LF -- 6%) vs. Brandon Pfaadt
MJ Melendez (KC, C -- 50%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 46%) vs. Luke Weaver
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 18%) at Adrian Houser
Maikel Garcia (KC, SS -- 5%) vs. Carlos Carrasco
Jake Fraley (CIN, LF -- 39%) at Jameson Taillon
LaMonte Wade Jr. (SF, RF -- 12%) vs. Brandon Pfaadt
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 12%) at Adrian Houser
Michael Conforto (SF, RF -- 8%) vs. Brandon Pfaadt
Worst Over-50% Rostered Hitters for Friday
Teoscar Hernandez (SEA, RF -- 57%) at Shohei Ohtani
Ty France (SEA, 1B -- 66%) at Shohei Ohtani
Andrew Vaughn (CHW, RF -- 68%) at Max Scherzer
Luis Robert Jr. (CHW, CF -- 97%) at Max Scherzer
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 51%) at Kevin Gausman
Eloy Jimenez (CHW, LF -- 69%) at Max Scherzer
Hunter Renfroe (LAA, RF -- 59%) vs. Bryan Woo
Gunnar Henderson (BAL, 3B -- 72%) at Kevin Gausman
Julio Rodriguez (SEA, CF -- 99%) at Shohei Ohtani
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 62%) at Clarke Schmidt