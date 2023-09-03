Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.
What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games
By Mike Sheets
In head-to-head ESPN leagues, Sunday marks the end of the regular season, so if you're still clawing for that final playoff spot, do your best to make these last few roster moves count. It's also important to note that Sunday's first game -- a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds - has an early start time of 12:10 pm ET. Make sure your lineup is locked and loaded by the first pitch.
In terms of streaming options, Tarik Skubal (20% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top streamers on Sunday's slate. The left-hander has been a little bit up-and-down this season, but he sports a solid 3.52 ERA over his last seven starts with 45 Ks in 38 1/3 frames, fanning a season-high nine batters in his most recent outing against the New York Yankees. This Sunday, Skubal finds himself in a prime spot against the Chicago White Sox, who have the worst wRC+ (88) in the American League since the All-Star break.
Johan Oviedo (17%) also belongs on the streaming radar with his road start against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only is he coming off a two-hit shutout against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent start, but he owns a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over his last seven turns. There's still some risk here because Oviedo has struggled with start-to-start consistency, but he's getting the Cardinals at the right time, as their 72 wRC+ and .273 wOBA both rank bottom-five in MLB over the last two weeks.
Since getting rocked by the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight runs in just 3 1/3 innings in early August, Seth Lugo (28%) has been on his game, giving up just four combined runs over his last four outings and reeling off three consecutive quality starts. All told, the right-hander has a 3.42 ERA over his last 13 turns with more than a strikeout per inning. Now, Lugo gets a San Francisco Giants lineup that's been sputtering over the last month, putting up a 77 wRC+ with a 25.5% K%.
Even though he's pitched decently his last couple of times out, Zack Greinke is still a hurler we want to attack right now. Dating back to June 6, the veteran right-hander has been tagged for a 6.47 ERA across 12 games (11 starts), with a .312/.339/.541 slash line allowed. With the Boston Red Sox in town, Triston Casas (41%) is one of the most appealing plays. In addition to getting the platoon edge, the lefty slugger continues to swing a hot bat, slashing .329/.427/.543 over his last 21 games. Adam Duvall, who is hitting .392 with seven dingers and 15 RBIs across his last 13 games, is in play, too.
Charlie Blackmon (24%) doesn't draw much fantasy attention anymore, but he's closing out the 2023 season on the strong note. Since returning from the injured list in mid-August, the 37-year-old outfielder is batting .377 with a pair homers, six RBIs, and 13 runs scored in 16 games. On Sunday, he gets the platoon advantage at Coors Field, where he's batting .300/.392/.507 this season.
Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday
Bullpen usage watch for Sunday
By Todd Zola
Many fantasy managers are focusing on winning to advance to next week's playoffs in ESPN head-to-head leagues. A handful have the luxury of getting a heads start on fortifying their Round 1 matchup with only 11 games on Monday. After the three closers appearing on today's usage chart are discussed, the best bullpen pickups to begin next week are reviewed.
Devin Williams collected his 32nd save on Saturday as the Milwaukee Brewers outlasted the Philadelphia Phillies 7-5. After already giving up a run, Williams stranded the tying runs when he fanned the red-hot Trea Turner to end the game. Williams threw 24 pitches just a day after he tossed 20. The 44 combined since Friday jeopardizes WIlliams availability for Sunday. He appeared on three straight days earlier in the season, but it was right after the break when he was rested, and WIlliams only threw 31 pitches total in that span. Complicating matters is the usually reliable Joel Payamps has had a rough week, including yielding three runs to the Phillies on Friday night. The safe play is reserving Williams, but there isn't anyone from the Brewers bullpen to comfortably recommend in his stead.
David Bednar collected a save for the second consecutive day in the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 come-from-behind win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Bednar put the winning runs on base with no outs, but he retired the next three hitters for his 31st save. With 36 combined pitches over the past two days, and 54 since Wednesday, Bednar is due a day to recover. Colin Holderman did not pitch on Saturday. With 23 holds and two saves, Holderman is the probable fill-in closer today.
After Orlando Arcia's 10th inning homer with two on game the Atlanta Braves a 4-1 lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Raisel Iglesias allowed only the ghost runner to score as he notched his 28th save. Iglesias now has two saves in the series but his availability for today when the Braves go for the sweep is questionable. Iglesias didn't appear on Friday, as he pitched on the previous three days, giving him 60 pitches since Tuesday. Kirby Yates filled in for Iglesias when the Braves closer was unavailable on Friday and since Yates didn't appear yesterday, he's the top reliever to target for today in the Atlanta bullpen.
Even though Yennier Cano (42.3% rostered) is the Baltimore Orioles primary closer, he's still available in over half of ESPN leagues. Cano has thrown only 13 pitches since last Sunday, so not only is he in play for today, he should be fresh for tomorrow when the Orioles open a series in Anaheim against the Los Angeles Angels.
After tying Kyle Finnegan for the most saves in August with 10, Adbert Alzolay (31.8%) failed to convert his first chance this month on Friday, Even so, he remains the Chicago Cubs closer and should be busy next week with the San Francisco Giants coming into Wrigley FIeld on Monday night.
On Monday, the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals open a series between AL Central squads playing out the string. The White Sox have generated no saves and just one hold over the past 15 days. Aaron Bummer garnered the hold, with Gregory Santos the likeliest candidate to gather the next White Sox save. On the other side, Carlos Hernandez recorded the only save over the past two weeks for the Royals and is their top bullpen option.
Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.
Davis Schneider (TOR, 2B -- 15%) at Chase Anderson
Alejandro Kirk (TOR, C -- 49%) at Chase Anderson
Brandon Belt (TOR, 1B -- 2%) at Chase Anderson
Spencer Torkelson (DET, 1B -- 23%) at Michael Kopech
Ke'Bryan Hayes (PIT, 3B -- 20%) at Zack Thompson
Seiya Suzuki (CHC, RF -- 50%) at Carson Spiers
Andrew McCutchen (PIT, LF -- 16%) at Zack Thompson
Ernie Clement (TOR, 3B -- 0%) at Chase Anderson
Charlie Blackmon (COL, RF -- 24%) vs. Kevin Gausman
Lars Nootbaar (STL, RF -- 30%) vs. Johan Oviedo
Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday
Jose Abreu (HOU, 1B -- 53%) vs. Michael King
Lane Thomas (WSH, LF -- 60%) vs. Sandy Alcantara
Carlos Correa (MIN, SS -- 70%) at Jon Gray
Adolis Garcia (TEX, RF -- 96%) vs. Kenta Maeda
Ha-Seong Kim (SD, SS -- 81%) vs. Alex Cobb
Jonah Heim (TEX, C -- 76%) vs. Kenta Maeda
Xander Bogaerts (SD, SS -- 91%) vs. Alex Cobb
Jeff McNeil (NYM, 2B -- 70%) vs. George Kirby
Ryan Mountcastle (BAL, 1B -- 64%) at Zac Gallen
Elly De La Cruz (CIN, SS -- 87%) vs. Jameson Taillon
Prop of the Day
Tyler Anderson, Angels, 15.5 pitching outs (-105/-125).
PROJECTION
THE BAT sees Anderson putting up 19.7 Pitching Outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 78.6% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $56.11
Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.
FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER
The Oakland Athletics projected batting order projects as the worst of all teams today in terms of overall batting skill.
It may be best to expect worse numbers for the Oakland Athletics offense in the future, considering that THE BAT X sees them as them as the 8th-luckiest offense in baseball this year.
THE BAT ranks Oakland Coliseum as the 4th-worst ballpark in MLB for batting average.
As far as temperature and humidity are concerned, the most favorable pitching weather on the schedule is expected for this game.
FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER
THE BAT X projects Perez to throw 84 pitches today (sixth-fewest of all pitchers on the slate), considering both his underlying tendencies and the matchup.
The Nationals (19.5 K%) are forecasted to have the least strikeout-heavy set of batters of the day.
Dan Iassogna, scheduled to be calling pitches today, profiles as a hitter's umpire.
THE BAT X projects Nationals Park as the sixth-worst stadium for strikeouts in MLB.