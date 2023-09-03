Fantasy baseball pitcher rankings, lineup advice for Sunday's MLB games

Look for our fantasy baseball starting pitcher rankings, hitter upgrades and downgrades daily to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions and for MLB betting tips. Game odds are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

For an in-depth look at what to expect in this daily article and how to best use the information, check out our handy primer here.

Note: This file will be updated with overnight pitching changes and weather-related game postponements, along with the addition of the latest MLB game odds as of the indicated time of publication.

What you need to know for Sunday's MLB games

By Mike Sheets

In head-to-head ESPN leagues, Sunday marks the end of the regular season, so if you're still clawing for that final playoff spot, do your best to make these last few roster moves count. It's also important to note that Sunday's first game -- a matchup between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds - has an early start time of 12:10 pm ET. Make sure your lineup is locked and loaded by the first pitch.

In terms of streaming options, Tarik Skubal (20% rostered in ESPN leagues) is one of the top streamers on Sunday's slate. The left-hander has been a little bit up-and-down this season, but he sports a solid 3.52 ERA over his last seven starts with 45 Ks in 38 1/3 frames, fanning a season-high nine batters in his most recent outing against the New York Yankees. This Sunday, Skubal finds himself in a prime spot against the Chicago White Sox, who have the worst wRC+ (88) in the American League since the All-Star break.

Johan Oviedo (17%) also belongs on the streaming radar with his road start against his former team, the St. Louis Cardinals. Not only is he coming off a two-hit shutout against the Kansas City Royals in his most recent start, but he owns a 2.72 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over his last seven turns. There's still some risk here because Oviedo has struggled with start-to-start consistency, but he's getting the Cardinals at the right time, as their 72 wRC+ and .273 wOBA both rank bottom-five in MLB over the last two weeks.

Since getting rocked by the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight runs in just 3 1/3 innings in early August, Seth Lugo (28%) has been on his game, giving up just four combined runs over his last four outings and reeling off three consecutive quality starts. All told, the right-hander has a 3.42 ERA over his last 13 turns with more than a strikeout per inning. Now, Lugo gets a San Francisco Giants lineup that's been sputtering over the last month, putting up a 77 wRC+ with a 25.5% K%.

Even though he's pitched decently his last couple of times out, Zack Greinke is still a hurler we want to attack right now. Dating back to June 6, the veteran right-hander has been tagged for a 6.47 ERA across 12 games (11 starts), with a .312/.339/.541 slash line allowed. With the Boston Red Sox in town, Triston Casas (41%) is one of the most appealing plays. In addition to getting the platoon edge, the lefty slugger continues to swing a hot bat, slashing .329/.427/.543 over his last 21 games. Adam Duvall , who is hitting .392 with seven dingers and 15 RBIs across his last 13 games, is in play, too.

Charlie Blackmon (24%) doesn't draw much fantasy attention anymore, but he's closing out the 2023 season on the strong note. Since returning from the injured list in mid-August, the 37-year-old outfielder is batting .377 with a pair homers, six RBIs, and 13 runs scored in 16 games. On Sunday, he gets the platoon advantage at Coors Field, where he's batting .300/.392/.507 this season.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday

Bullpen usage watch for Sunday

By Todd Zola

Many fantasy managers are focusing on winning to advance to next week's playoffs in ESPN head-to-head leagues. A handful have the luxury of getting a heads start on fortifying their Round 1 matchup with only 11 games on Monday. After the three closers appearing on today's usage chart are discussed, the best bullpen pickups to begin next week are reviewed.

Relief Pitcher Usage Chart This chart lists the pitchers rostered in at least 50% of ESPN leagues who have been most heavily used recently, signaling they might be unavailable today. Rst% is the player's ESPN roster percentage; the listed date is the pitcher's pitch count from the previous day; P3 is the pitcher's total pitch count from the previous three days; Rest is the pitcher's days of rest; Strk is the number of consecutive days the pitcher has worked. Pitcher Team Rst% 9/2 P3 Rest Strk Devin Williams MIL 96.4% 24 44 0 2 David Bednar PIT 82.3% 24 36 0 2 Raisel Iglesias ATL 78.4% 14 29 0 1

Best sub-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Best and worst hitters from the day are generated by THE BAT X, a projection system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing and lots more.

Worst over-50% rostered hitters for Sunday

Prop of the Day

Tyler Anderson, Angels, 15.5 pitching outs (-105/-125).

PROJECTION

THE BAT sees Anderson putting up 19.7 Pitching Outs for this matchup on average, while projecting him to exceed his player prop total 78.6% of the time. THE BAT believes there is positive value on the OVER with an expected value of $56.11

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE OVER

The Oakland Athletics projected batting order projects as the worst of all teams today in terms of overall batting skill.

It may be best to expect worse numbers for the Oakland Athletics offense in the future, considering that THE BAT X sees them as them as the 8th-luckiest offense in baseball this year.

THE BAT ranks Oakland Coliseum as the 4th-worst ballpark in MLB for batting average.

As far as temperature and humidity are concerned, the most favorable pitching weather on the schedule is expected for this game.

FACTORS THAT FAVOR THE UNDER