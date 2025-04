Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 2 represents the first seven-day week of 2025.

As most teams begin the week playing their fourth or fifth games of the season, back-of-the-rotation starters are the ones generally aligned for two-start weeks. When examining the starting pitcher rankings for Week 2, bear in mind that a top two-start pitcher projects for roughly five fewer total fantasy points than would be the case in a typical week where staff aces or No. 2 starters would be working twice.

For example, spring sensation Cristopher Sanchez is projected for between 24-25 fantasy points. To put that into perspective, if Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler had been scheduled for the same two assignments (home against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Dodgers), he'd have been projected for more than 31 points.

Weather could continue to be a concern beyond the colder temperatures in northern cities, such as the 48 degrees seen in the Bronx during the New York Yankees' opener. Rain and snow have greater odds of causing postponements in April. Each of the top eight projected two-start pitchers is scheduled to make at least one start in a city known for early-season weather concerns.

Additionally, among teams that play a larger number of games in these cities are one of the two teams scheduled for seven games (Cincinnati Reds), one of the two teams set to play all their games at home (Phillies), and all three of the teams with the best hitting ratings for the week (Reds, Detroit Tigers, Minnesota Twins). Plan accordingly.

We'll see our first games of 2025 at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park as the Chicago Cubs visit the Athletics for three games to begin the week. The Forecaster generally grades the venue as slightly pitcher friendly, best for extra-base hits. As the midsummer months approach, however, Sutter Health Park is expected to see extreme temperatures, at which point home run production could spike. This is a worthwhile series to monitor to get a better read on the park's precise style of play.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, March 31 14 2:10 PM 4 Tuesday, April 1 13 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, April 2 15 12:40 PM 11 Thursday, April 3 5 1:05 PM 3 Friday, April 4 14 1:10 PM 7 Saturday, April 5 15 1:10 PM 8 Sunday, April 6 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 2

Teams With The Most Games This Week: Total, Home And Road Total games Home games Road games Reds 7 Brewers 7 Diamondbacks 6 Brewers 7 Phillies 6 Guardians 6 Diamondbacks 6 Braves 3 Reds 4 Braves 6 Orioles 3 Braves 3 Orioles 6 Red Sox 3 Orioles 3 Red Sox 6 Cubs 3 Red Sox 3 Cubs 6 Reds 3 Cubs 3 Guardians 6 Rockies 3 Rockies 3 Rockies 6 White Sox 3 White Sox 3 White Sox 6 Tigers 3 Tigers 3 Tigers 6 Astros 3 Astros 3 Astros 6 Royals 3 Royals 3 Royals 6 Angels 3 Angels 3 Angels 6 Dodgers 3 Dodgers 3 Dodgers 6 Marlins 3 Marlins 3 Marlins 6 Twins 3 Twins 3 Twins 6 Mets 3 Mets 3 Mets 6 Yankees 3 Yankees 3 Yankees 6 Athletics 3 Athletics 3 Athletics 6 Pirates 3 Pirates 3 Phillies 6 Padres 3 Padres 3 Pirates 6 Mariners 3 Mariners 3 Padres 6 Giants 3 Giants 3 Mariners 6 Cardinals 3 Cardinals 3 Giants 6 Rays 3 Rays 3 Cardinals 6 Rangers 3 Rangers 3 Rays 6 Blue Jays 3 Blue Jays 3 Rangers 6 Nationals 3 Nationals 3 Blue Jays 6 Nationals 6

Starting pitchers for Week 2

