Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

This will be a hard sell to those spending a high draft pick on Jacob deGrom, but the veteran labored with his mechanics in the spring. It's an extended week in ESPN scoring, so it's not necessary to take early risks.

Betting tips

Betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Today's Top Home Run Prop Bets

Vladimir Guerrero Jr | OVER 0.5 HR (+400)

Projection: 23% chance of this bet hitting, with a $15.55 EV

One reason to bet this: Guerrero hits a high percentage of his flyballs to center field (39.6% - 95th percentile) and is a great match for the park considering he'll be hitting towards the league's 10th-shallowest CF fences in today's game.

Leody Taveras | OVER 0.5 HR (+800)

Projection: 12% chance of this bet hitting, with a $6.02 EV

One reason to bet this: Globe Life Field has the seventh-lowest average fence height.

TJ Friedl | OVER 0.5 HR (+800)

Projection: 11% chance of this bet hitting, with a $2.51 EV

One reason to bet this: Friedl pulls a high percentage of his flyballs (37.9% - 96th percentile) and will have an advantage hitting them towards MLB's seventh-shallowest RF fences today.

Today's Top Pitcher Prop Bets

Marcus Stroman | UNDER 1.5 ER (+125)

Projection: 55% chance of this bet hitting, with a $22.63 EV

One reason to bet this: Yankee Stadium's CF dimensions are the sixth-deepest in the league

Michael Wacha | UNDER 1.5 ER (+110)

Projection: 56% chance of this bet hitting, with a $16.55 EV

One reason to bet this: It is anticipated that we will see a "pitchers umpire" (Gabe Morales) calling pitches in this game.

Robbie Ray | UNDER 6.5 K (-140)

Projection: 66% chance of this bet hitting, with a $18.38 EV

One reason to bet this: Manny Gonzalez projects as a "hitters umpire" and is expected to be in charge of the strike zone today.