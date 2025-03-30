Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Trusting rookies making their first MLB start is a slippery slope, but Detroit Tigers RHP Jackson Jobe got his first taste of The Show last season, including pitching as a reliever in the postseason. He faces a Mariners lineup which struggled to score runs at home against the Athletics Athletics, so streaming Jobe can help get the week off to a solid start.

By the way they handled him last season and this spring, it's clear that the Minnesota Twins will give RHP Chris Paddack every chance to succeed. He is in a great spot to get things rolling early with a road date against a Chicago White Sox team that may not be as good as last season's historically poor squad.

Since there are no starters to avoid, in large part because one the criteria is sporting over 50% rostership and almost all the hurlers make up the back end of their respective rotations, let's offer a bonus streamer. New York Mets LHP David Peterson will usually be worthy of a spot start at home, but on Monday he has a favorable road matchup in South Beach with the Miami Marlins.

Betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.