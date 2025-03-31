Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays pitchers aren't nearly as appealing for home starts in George Steinbrenner Field as opposed to Tropicana Field. However, when healthy, RHP Shane Baz can be dominating, and the opposing Pittsburgh Pirates lineup isn't intimidating.

Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize exhibited more dominance than usual in the spring and now he faces the Seattle Mariners lineup who led MLB in strikeouts last season and are among the highest this year. Plus, the road affair is in T-Mobile Park, the league's most pitcher-friendly venue.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Home field advantage is real. On average, major league pitchers' skills are 3-5% better at home. Even so, Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios is a risk for his Tuesday outing in Rogers Center against the Washington Nationals. Berrios is prone to baserunners and the Nationals are aggressive on the basepaths.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Chad Patrick will face the Kansas City Royals at home in his first big league start. He demonstrated strikeout ability in the minors, but he also was vulnerable to the long ball and American Family Field is one of the best home run parks in the league. Vinnie Pasquantino is likely unavailable, but Jonathan India, Michael Massey and Hunter Renfroe are in a good spot to take advantage.

Hitters to avoid on Tuesday

Hot and cold streaks for batters are non-predictive. They may be real, but research shows a streak can begin or end on any given day. That said, Boston Red Sox 3B Rafael Devers is experiencing more than a cold start. His bat speed is slow, and his timing is noticeably off. There are health concerns regarding his lingering shoulder issues as well as his conditioning. Despite being considered one of the best hitters in the game coming into the season, benching Devers until his bat speed and contact pick up is advisable.

Betting tips

