Fantasy baseball: Waiting on Roman Anthony and other prospect news

Open Extended Reactions

Boston Red Sox OF Roman Anthony, universally recognized as one of the top prospects in the sport, started this season with Triple-A Worcester -- and he started it well. Anthony, who turns 21 in mid-May, cranked a pair of home runs in the team's second game, drawing several walks and scoring four runs. Anthony hit .344 with a .982 OPS over 35 games (164 PA) at this level late last season, and fantasy managers anxiously await his arrival. He is the lone prospect still in the minor leagues who is rostered in more than 2.5% of ESPN standard leagues.

Start a free fantasy baseball league The 2025 fantasy baseball season is here! Get the gang back together, or start a brand new tradition.

Start or reactivate a league >>

Anthony's relatively low roster figure isn't surprising, for ESPN's standard formats neither offer as many roster spots as they used to, nor do they match with many off-site leagues, where Anthony is far more popular. Still, as we have discussed in this space several times since the 2024 season ended, Anthony may be special and he should be worth immediate investment, regardless of format. The Red Sox may not have obvious room for him at this time, but things tend to have a way or working out, especially if Anthony dominates the International League.

Anthony and his terrific set of tools are an obvious attention-getter, but there are actually eight other hitters currently rostered in over 1% of ESPN standard leagues. Let's take a closer look at each one of those fellows, along with their 2025 expectations for fantasy purposes.

NBA Playoff Challenge Pick the winners and crown your NBA champion! Create A Bracket

Jac Caglianone, 1B, Kansas City Royals: Caglianone, the hulking Florida slugger known for blasting long home runs and for his potentially related swing-and-miss tendencies, is slated to start this season at Double-A Northwest Arkansas. He may not be there for long, especially if the Royals struggle to score runs, which they did in 2024. Veteran 1B Vinnie Pasquantino (another lefty hitter with power) isn't losing his job, but Caglianone, 22, could push for DH duties at some point. If he gets 200 big-league PA in 2025, expect power, but not a generous batting average.

Jordan Lawlar, SS/3B, Arizona Diamondbacks: Lawlar, the intriguing 2021 first-round pick who has struggled to remain healthy, is back at Triple-A Reno after seeing time there in both of the last two seasons. Despite signing SS Geraldo Perdomo to a long-term contract, the Diamondbacks are hardly giving up on the 22-year-old Lawlar -- and neither should fantasy managers. He may not be a notable power hitter, but Lawlar should hit for average and steal myriad bases. If he gets 200 big-league PA, expect steals, but he would probably hit at the bottom of the order.

Playoff Hockey Challenge Pick the winners and crown your Stanley Cup champion! Create A Bracket

Coby Mayo, 3B, Baltimore Orioles: Mayo, who infamously managed only four singles in 41 big-league at-bats late last season, is back at Triple-A Norfolk, where he slugged .562 in 2024. Mayo, 23, doesn't have much more to prove in the International League, and he isn't blocked at the highest level by Ramon Urias or Jorge Mateo, so we may see him back in the majors quite soon. This right-handed hitting slugger should, at the very least, be aiding fantasy managers before midseason. If he gets 300 big-league PA, he may surpass 20 home runs.

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Red Sox: Mayer, the franchise's first-round pick in 2021, may have made the Red Sox this spring if circumstances provided an opportunity, but he would have skipped Triple-A in the process. Mayer, 22, doesn't have the tool set of Anthony, but few do. A solid defender with power potential, the reason why it is easy to dream of Mayer seeing significant playing time is because starting SS Trevor Story is hardly known for his durability. If Mayer gets 300 big-league PA, he should hit for average and modest power.

Travis Bazzana, 2B, Cleveland Guardians: Bazzana, the very first pick in the 2024 draft, starts this season at Double-A Akron after seeing 122 PA at the High-A level last season. The Australian native figures to hit for average and at least modest power, but it seems unlikely the organization pushes Bazzana, 22, too quickly. It would be quite the surprise if he debuts in 2025.

Sam Basallo, C/1B, Orioles: Basallo, who hit 19 home runs and stole 10 bases across two minor-league levels as a teenager last season, is back at Triple-A Norfolk, where he is expected to handle DH duties in April as he nurses an elbow injury. The Orioles already feature one of the top catchers in the sport in Adley Rutschman, but Basallo, 20, played 32 games at first base in the minors last season, so don't assume he is blocked at the highest level. If he hits, he'll play -- and everyone concurs that he will hit. If Basallo gets 300 big-league PA, he should reach double-digit home runs, which makes him an appealing catching option for deeper formats in 2025.

Caleb Durbin, 2B/3B, Milwaukee Brewers: Durbin, included in the Devin Williams/Nestor Cortes offseason trade, is hardly a recognized top prospect, but fantasy managers should be interested because he steals many bases and has an obvious pathway to MLB opportunity. In fact, many thought he would make the Brewers this spring. Instead, Durbin, 25, starts out at Triple-A Nashville, where he homered in their opener. The Brewers may not go with an Oliver Dunn/Vinny Capra 3B platoon for long if Durbin, the breakout player of the 2024 Arizona Fall League, hits for Nashville. If Durbin gets 400 big-league PA, he may reach double-digit home runs and steal 25-plus bases, which is why many in deeper formats have already invested.

Walker Jenkins, OF, Minnesota Twins: Jenkins is right there in the conversation with Anthony as being the top prospect in the sport. He offers an intriguing hit tool with power potential, making him a coveted dynasty investment. For the 2025 season, it seems unlikely that Jenkins, 20, will approach the major leagues. He played only six games at the Double-A level last season. Still, remember the name for 2026 drafts.

Others: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Athletics; Carson Williams, SS, Tampa Bay Rays; Dalton Rushing, C/OF, Los Angeles Dodgers; Christian Moore, 2B, Los Angeles Angels; Max Clark, OF, Detroit Tigers