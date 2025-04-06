Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Dustin May will make his second start of the season on the road against the Washington Nationals. May tossed five frames in his debut, fanning six with three walks. The Dodgers could use another solid effort from May with LHP Blake Snell on the IL, thinning a rotation lacking depth. The Nationals have fanned at the highest clip in the league to open the season.

Houston Astros RHP Hayden Wesneski has been a fantasy breakout candidate for a few seasons, but he never garnered a sustained look from the Chicago Cubs before being dealt in the Kyle Tucker deal. Injuries have paved the way for Wesneski to open the season in the rotation. He punched out six San Francisco Giants over five frames in his Astros debut but walked three and yielded a home run. On Monday, he faces the strikeout-prone Seattle Mariners in T-Mobile Park, the best pitching venue in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios rebounded from a rough opener with a solid second start, striking out eight Nationals, albeit with three walks over 5 2/3 innings. The Boston Red Sox isn't fully clicking yet, and it's slated to be cold and clammy in Fenway Park on Monday night. Even so, it's not worth the risk of starting Berrios, especially since it's so early in the fantasy week, and there will be opportunities to find more favorable matchups.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Hitters to avoid on Monday

Seattle Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert has benefited from a favorable early schedule with three home starts. He fanned 18 with just one free pass in 12 frames over his first two outings. On Monday, he faces the Astros. Even on an abbreviated slate, it's best to look elsewhere for offense with the Astros sporting the third highest strikeout rate in the league.

Betting tips

