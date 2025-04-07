Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

RHP Landen Roupp beat out RHP Hayden Birdsong for the final spot in the San Francisco Giants rotation. Roupp needs to pitch well to keep his spot, especially with Birdsong throwing four scoreless frames with four strikeouts as a reliever. Roupp's first start was a mixed bag as he fanned eight, but also walked four, so he recorded only four innings on the road against the Houston Astros. Tuesday is a home affair with the Cincinnati Reds in pitcher friendly Oracle Park. The Reds' 6.2% walk rate is the lowest in MLB, which should help Roupp pitch deeper into the game.

Until RHP Shane Baz's rostership creeps over 50%, he's going to qualify as a streamer in almost every start. He fanned 10 while walking no one in six scoreless frames against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his 2025 debut. Facing the Los Angeles Angels in George Steinbrenner Field will be a challenge, but Baz lines up for another solid outing.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Jose Berrios rebounded from a rough opener with a solid second start, striking out eight Nationals, albeit with three walks over 5 2/3 innings. It's slated to be cold and clammy in Fenway Park on Tuesday night. Even so, the Red Sox offense is finally clicking, so it's not worth the risk of starting Berrios, especially since it's so early in the fantasy week. There will be opportunities to find more favorable matchups.

