Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication.

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Tampa Bay Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot is slated for his third start, a home affair against the Los Angeles Angels. Pepiot has been effective with 11 strikeouts over his first 11 innings, though he's walked four while yielding 11 hits. The walks are in line with his career numbers, while the hits are due to an elevated .313 BABIP. Pepiot should keep the strong start to the season rolling against an offense with a slightly below-average wOBA and a strikeout rate a tick above average.

New York Mets RHP Tylor Megill is also enjoying a solid opening to the season with a pair of victories while fanning 10 in 10 1/3 frames. Next up is a home date with the Miami Marlins, who have the ninth-lowest wOBA and eighth-highest strikeout rate into Citi Field.

Cleveland Guardians LHP Logan Allen earned a spot in the rotation with an impressive camp, but he was unable to carry that momentum into the regular season. The lefty issued five free passes while only fanning one in 5 1/3 frames in his opener on the road against the San Diego Padres. Allen has a favorable matchup on Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox at what will be a chilly Progressive Field. The White Sox aren't striking out much, but their lineup sports the seventh-lowest wOBA in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi was credited with quality starts in his first two outings for the Angels, but he allowed six runs (three earned) in both, the last of which featured five bases on balls. The Rays haven't taken full advantage of the friendly dimensions of George Steinbrenner Field, but they're still dangerous. Being a southpaw will help Kikuchi with the short porch in right field, but he's still risky for this road affair.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

Betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

