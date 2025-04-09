Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

This hasn't been Cleveland Guardians' RHP Gavin Williams breakthrough season yet as teased by his spring performances, featuring 21 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings. Facing the Chicago White Sox at home could be the elixir, though the forecast calls for rain. The temperatures will be in the 40s, making for uncomfortable hitting conditions.

Los Angeles Angels RHP Jose Soriano is racking up strikeouts with 14 over his first 12 1/3 innings. On Thursday, he'll face a Tampa Bay Rays lineup that isn't whiffing much, but they also aren't scoring as they sport 12th lowest average runs per game in MLB.

Rays' RHP Zack Littell is ahead of both Williams and Soriano on Thursday's Starting Pitcher Rankings. The elegance of formulaic rankings is they aren't biased by small samples. In this case, the Angels offense has been more potent than the Rays so far, as they're averaging the ninth most runs in the league. Be it objective or subjective analysis, neither side has enough information this early in the season to be completely confident in their analysis. Choosing between Littell and Soriano comes down to the fantasy manager expecting the Rays offense to get on track or the Angels lineup to keep producing at an elevated level.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

Toronto Blue Jays' RHP Chris Bassitt barely qualifies with a rostership just a couple ticks over the 50% mark used to identify candidates to avoid. The veteran faces the Boston Red Sox on the road. While Fenway Park doesn't have the same reputation as Coors Field for increasing scoring, the league's oldest park ranks second for embellishing runs.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Hitters to avoid on Thursday

Betting tips

