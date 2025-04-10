Wood as good as Soto? Time to ditch Semien? Don't be surprised

Open Extended Reactions

Each week in MLB is its own story -- full of surprises, both positive and negative -- and fantasy managers must decide what to believe and what not to believe moving forward. Perhaps we can help. If any of these thoughts come true... don't be surprised!

Washington Nationals OF James Wood was supposed to emerge as a terrific fantasy option this season, his first full campaign in the major leagues. This is why he was a top-50 pick in more than 1,500 preseason NFBC drafts (a roto/categories format). Based on Wood's production throughout the minor leagues and in 79 games as a rookie, many expected at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases from the imposing, 6-foot-7 player in 2025.

Don't be surprised ... if Wood becomes a top-10 fantasy OF, just like the $765-million man who used to play in Washington

To be clear, I'm talking about roto formats, and not points leagues where New York Mets OF Juan Soto dominates due to his innate ability to draw walks. In roto, however, while few reasonably could make the leap to choose Wood over Soto, Wood's stolen base upside -- whereas Soto steals few bases -- becomes an important differentiator. Plus, Wood draws quite a few walks himself. The 22-year-old still needs to improve on several things, but the potential for fantasy stardom is quite clear.

While we knew Wood was an intriguing prospect when the Nationals extracted him (along with LHP MacKenzie Gore, SS CJ Abrams and others) for generational talent Soto at the 2022 trade deadline, there were no guarantees he would develop in this direction. Wood struck out in 33.7% of his at-bats at Double-A Harrisburg, his low contact rate somewhat masked by his potential in other areas. Wood hit only .248. However, he vastly improved his discipline at Triple-A Rochester last season and quickly became a fantasy difference-maker for the Nationals, providing nine home runs and 14 steals in 336 PA