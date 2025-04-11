Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Houston Astros RHP Ronel Blanco is off to a sluggish start with seven earned runs allowed in two outings, covering 6 2/3 innings. Blanco walked seven in that span, albeit with nine strikeouts, He was initially scheduled to take the hill on Saturday, but RHP Spencer Arrighetti's broken hand moved everyone up a day. Blanco is in a good spot to right the ship, facing a Los Angeles Angels lineup at home in pitcher friendly Daikin Park.

Washington Nationals RHP Mitchell Parker's 0.73 ERA is misleading as he's fanned just seven with six walks over his first two efforts, both registering as quality starts. While he's a candidate for regression, he'll likely fend it off for at least one more start facing the Miami Marlins in South Beach.

Toronto Blue Jays RHP Bowden Francis is coming off a historically effective second half. His 3.18 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over two starts this season suggests he's picking up where he left off, but five walks and two homers allowed in 11 1/3 innings indicate that his command and control need work. The Baltimore Orioles offense isn't clicking yet as they are middle of the pack, averaging 4.2 runs per game, but they're still dangerous, especially at home. The safe play is avoiding Francis for this AL East affair in Camden Yards.

Facing San Francisco Giants LHP Robbie Ray is already an uncomfortable experience. Add in cold and clammy conditions in the Bronx, and it's best to avoid New York Yankees batters, at least those not named Aaron Judge. That said, the early forecast puts the game in jeopardy, so having a backup plan for all Yankees hitters is the sage approach.

