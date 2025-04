Fantasy Baseball Forecaster for Week 4: April 14-20

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 4 is one of the busiest weeks on the schedule thus far. Ten teams are scheduled to play on all seven days, six of them from the National League and four from the American League, and all 30 teams are set to play at least six games.

Unfortunately, while temperatures across the country appear set to rise slightly during Week 4, we're still likely to see mostly early-spring rather than midseason temperature levels, meaning weather should still be a factor. Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Pittsburgh Pirates are scheduled to host full weeks of home baseball games in northeaster cities, though five of the six series involved are interdivisional (or interleague), which generally heightens the chance teams will attempt to get those games in because of the greater difficulty rescheduling them at a later date.

The Tampa Bay Rays join the above three host teams in playing all seven of their games at George M. Steinbrenner Field, which is shaping up as an extreme home run environment (especially for left-handed hitters or opposite-field power righties). The Rays will be playing the final seven games of a 13-games-in-13-days stretch at home, and during the April 17-20 weekend, they'll host the venue's spring occupant, the New York Yankees, for four games.

We might see the 2025 debut Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider in his first start back following a UCL repair with InternalBrace surgery. Strider was the No. 10 overall fantasy points scorer in his most recent full season in 2023. He's tentatively aligned to start either Tuesday or Wednesday at Toronto's Rogers Centre.

Seattle Mariners right-hander Luis Castillo is scheduled to make both his first start against his former team, the Cincinnati Reds, as well as his first as a visiting player to their home, Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday. He's aligned for a two-start week and is one of the week's better projected two-start pitchers.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 14 10 6:40 PM 0 Tuesday, April 15 15 6:40 PM 0 Wednesday, April 16 15 1:07 PM 5 Thursday, April 17 10 12:10 PM 5 Friday, April 18 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, April 19 15 1:05 PM 11 Sunday, April 20 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 4

Teams With The Most Games This Week: Total, Home And Road Total games Home games Road games Tigers 7 Phillies 7 Royals 7 Royals 7 Pirates 7 Giants 7 Mets 7 Rays 7 Nationals 7 Yankees 7 Orioles 6 Diamondbacks 6 Phillies 7 Brewers 6 Guardians 6 Pirates 7 Rangers 6 Athletics 6 Giants 7 Blue Jays 6 Mariners 6 Cardinals 7 Rays 7 Nationals 7

Starting pitchers for Week 4

Hitting charts for Week 4