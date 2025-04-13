Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Even though Monday is the first day of the fantasy week, there may not be a better streaming opportunity than Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Dustin May facing the Colorado Rockies in Dodger Stadium. May fanned only one in his last outing, but the Rockies sport the league's highest strikeout rate.

New York Mets RHP Clay Holmes is off to a mixed start. He's fanned an impressive 20 batters in 14 2/3 innings, but he's issued nine free passes and has been victimized by a .422 BABIP. Next up is a Minnesota Twins lineup that is slow out of the gate with the fifth lowest wOBA in the early season. It's still cold in Minneapolis, landing Holmes as a streamer for the Mets road date with the Twins.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

Kansas City Royals RHP Seth Lugo's style is a great fit for spacious Kauffman Stadium but he's vulnerable in homer friendly venues, like Yankee Stadium. It's best to avoid Lugo for his matchup with the powerful New York Yankees lineup.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Betting tips

