Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication.

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

The surface stats don't reflect how well Arizona Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez has pitched to open the season. His 4.86 ERA is high, but a 2.74 xFIP and 3.08 SIERA scream patience. Rodriguez sports the fourth highest strikeout rate among pitchers compiling at least 15 innings. On Thursday, he'll face a Miami Marlins lineup with the ninth highest strikeout rate in MLB.

Two of New York Mets LHP David Peterson's first three outings have been quality starts. He's in another good spot with a home date against the St. Louis Cardinals on tap. For the season, the Cardinals offense boasts the fourth best wOBA. However, they've slumped over the past week as they're without SS Masyn Winn and C Ivan Herrera.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

There is a lot of talk about how the Tampa Bay Rays offense should thrive in George Steinbrenner Field. Even though it is only for two series, the New York Yankees should also benefit as their lineup is built to succeed in Yankee Stadium, and they'll be playing in a facsimile but with warmer temperatures helping the ball carry more than in the Bronx. Rays RHP Taj Bradley has fanned 14 in 12 home innings so far this season, but he's induced fewer grounders than fly balls, which is worrisome. Bradley merits an active roster spot most of the time, with the Yankees being an exception.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Hitters to avoid on Thursday

The San Francisco Giants are averaging the fourth most runs in the league, though the underlying factors indicate they've been more opportunistic than productive. On Thursday, they face Philadelphia Phillies LHP Cristopher Sanchez and the Giants lineup versus righties has a few holes. Look for Sanchez to continue the strong start to his season, at the expense of the Giants.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.