Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET , and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Jump to: Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Reliever depth chart | Start a new league

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

It's obviously clear why Texas Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom is rostered in nearly 90% of ESPN leagues. However, after hurling five scoreless frames with six strikeouts in his opener against the Boston Red Sox, deGrom has yielded seven earned runs in the ensuing 9 2/3 frames, punching out just seven while surrendering four homers. Next up is a home date with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Despite the defending World Champions averaging just the 11th most runs per game, avoiding deGrom for this challenging matchup is the safe play.

Generally, it's wise to reserve all starting pitchers in Coors Field. Occasionally, it's tempting to take the chance on an upper-end visitor, such as Washington Nationals RHP MacKenzie Gore. For the season, the Colorado Rockies are scoring the fewest runs per game, but at home they're plating the 12th most, despite sporting the fourth highest home strikeout rate. In leagues with weekly games started limits, avoiding Gore makes sense. However, with no restrictions, his 32:6 strikeout to walk ratio in 23 innings merits taking the risk.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Hitters to avoid on Friday

The Tigers are averaging the fourth most runs per game at home, but on Friday they square off with Royals LHP Cole Ragans. The lefty is an early candidate for April Pitcher of the Month with 34 strikeouts to just four free passes in 23 2/3 stanzas. Ragans has racked up double digit punch outs for three straight games.

Betting tips

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

Because odds typically do not get set until the previous day's games are completed, betting tips will be added in the morning.