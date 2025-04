Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 5 gets off to an earlier-than-usual start, as Monday is Patriots' Day in Boston, meaning the annual morning Boston Red Sox game to mark the occasion. The finale of the Red Sox's weekend wraparound series at Fenway Park against the Chicago White Sox has a scheduled 11:10 a.m. ET start time, the only Monday game beginning earlier than 6 p.m. ET. Prepare your lineups accordingly!

Week 5 is the first traditional week (meaning excluding the opening weekend) of the fantasy season in which we have teams scheduled for as few as five games. Both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers have five-game weeks due to their week-opening, two-game series at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

We'll get another Paul Skenes-Shohei Ohtani showdown, as the Pittsburgh Pirates ace and Dodgers megastar are projected to square off at Los Angeles' Dodger Stadium on Friday. In six career head-to-head matchups, Skenes has struck Ohtani out three times, while Ohtani has a single and a home run. Skenes' 5.73 ERA against the Dodgers in two career starts is his highest against any opponent, and he has only 21 fantasy points in them (a total he has achieved in 10 of his 27 career starts individually). This will be one of the right-hander's toughest assignments all year.

Lineup Lock Times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 21 8 11:10 AM 1 Tuesday, April 22 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, April 23 15 12:15 PM 5 Thursday, April 24 8 1:10 PM 4 Friday, April 25 15 2:20 PM 1 Saturday, April 26 15 1:05 PM 9 Sunday, April 27 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 5

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Red Sox 7 Giants 7 White Sox 7 White Sox 7 Diamondbacks 6 Brewers 7 Brewers 7 Guardians 6 Orioles 6 Giants 7 Tigers 6 Reds 6 24 tied with 6 Royals 6 Phillies 6 Twins 6 Pirates 6 Athletics 6 Rays 6 Nationals 6 Rangers 6 Blue Jays 6

Starting pitchers for Week 5

Hitting charts for Week 5