Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

Last time out, Boston Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck was crushed for 11 earned runs in only 2 1/3 innings. It's going to take a while to bring his ERA down to a respectable level, but Sunday's home start against the Chicago White Sox is the ideal first step.

New York Mets RHP Clay Holmes' transition to the rotation is still a work in progress, but there are encouraging signs. Specifically, the former Yankees closer has rung up 18 hitters over his last two outings, spanning 10 1/3 innings. He also walked five, but the damage has been minimal since he hasn't yet surrendered any home runs this season. On Sunday, Holmes faces a St. Louis Cardinals lineup with below-average power in spacious Citi Field.

Pitchers to avoid on Sunday

The Cleveland Guardians lineup isn't imposing, but they put the ball in play and will accept walks. This is the type of offense that can give Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mitch Keller a hard time. Keller has fanned only 17 batters over 23 innings while issuing eight walks. Especially on the final day of the head-to-head scoring week, there are safer options.

Today's best matchups for pitchers

Chicago Cubs pitchers vs. Diamondbacks hitters

Offense: C | Park: B | Umpire: C | Temperature: A+ | Wind: A+ | Home

The average pitcher would post a 2.79 ERA in this matchup.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitchers vs. Cubs hitters

Offense: D | Park: B | Umpire: C | Temperature: A+ | Wind: A+ | Away

The average pitcher would post a 3.38 ERA in this matchup.

Philadelphia Phillies pitchers vs. Marlins hitters

Offense: B | Park: B | Umpire: B | Temperature: B- | Wind: A | Home

The average pitcher would post a 3.46 ERA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for pitchers

Texas Rangers pitchers vs. Dodgers hitters

Offense: F | Park: B | Umpire: D | Temperature: B- | Wind: C | Home

The average pitcher would post a 5.20 ERA in this matchup.

Minnesota Twins pitchers vs. Braves hitters

Offense: D | Park: D | Umpire: C | Temperature: D | Wind: B | Away

The average pitcher would post a 4.88 ERA in this matchup.

Washington Nationals pitchers vs. Rockies hitters

Offense: A | Park: F | Umpire: N/A | Temperature: A | Wind: C | Away

The average pitcher would post a 4.86 ERA in this matchup.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Often, we'll point out an under-the-radar target for hitting in points leagues, but when a doubleheader is scheduled in Coors Field, there is no reason to overthink matters. The four scheduled starters are all at the bottom of Sunday's rankings. The Washington Nationals are sending two righties to the hill, giving Colorado Rockies' lefties Ryan McMahon and Zac Veen an edge, along with switch-hitter Michael Toglia. The Rockies are deploying one lefty and one righty, giving Nathaniel Lowe, Dylan Crews and Amed Rosario the best chance to start both ends of the twinbill.

Today's best matchups for hitters

Chicago Cubs batters vs. Diamondbacks pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: D | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: B | Temperature: F | Wind: F | Home

The average hitter would post a .260 wOBA in this matchup.

Arizona Diamondbacks batters vs. Cubs pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: C | Temperature: F | Wind: F | Away

The average hitter would post a .248 wOBA in this matchup.

Arizona Diamondbacks batters vs. Cubs pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: C | Temperature: F | Wind: F | Away

The average hitter would post a .250 wOBA in this matchup.

Today's worst matchups for hitters

Arizona Diamondbacks batters vs. Cubs pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: C | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: C | Temperature: F | Wind: F | Away

The average hitter would post a .248 wOBA in this matchup.

Chicago Cubs batters vs. Diamondbacks pitchers

SP: C | Bullpen: D | Park: C | Umpire: C | Framing: B | Temperature: F | Wind: F | Home

The average hitter would post a .260 wOBA in this matchup.

Kansas City Royals batters vs. Tigers pitchers

SP: F | Bullpen: F | Park: C | Umpire: A | Framing: C | Temperature: D | Wind: C | Away

The average hitter would post a .262 wOBA in this matchup.

Betting tips

Today's top home run prop bets

Jonathan Aranda | OVER 0.5 HR (+1000)

Projection: 12% chance of this bet hitting, with a $29.47 EV

One reason to bet this: Aranda's 93 mph average exit velocity is one of the best in the game since the start of last season (96th percentile).

LaMonte Wade Jr | OVER 0.5 HR (+1100)

Projection: 11% chance of this bet hitting, with a $28.88 EV

One reason to bet this: The wind projects to be blowing out to RF at 8.1 mph in this matchup, the best of the day for hitters.

Matt McLain | OVER 0.5 HR (+800)

Projection: 14% chance of this bet hitting, with a $25.01 EV

One reason to bet this: McLain hits a high percentage of his fly balls to center field (39% -- 88th percentile), which sets up very well considering he'll be hitting out toward the league's fourth-shallowest CF fence in today's game.

Today's top pitcher prop bets

Charlie Morton | OVER 5.5 K (+105)

Projection: 67% chance of this bet hitting, with a $37.90 EV

One reason to bet this: Morton's fastball spin rate has increased 103 rpm this season (2352 rpm) from where it was last season (2249 rpm).

Jameson Taillon | UNDER 1.5 ER (+125)

Projection: 55% chance of this bet hitting, with a $24.61 EV

One reason to bet this: The wind projects to be blowing in from RF at 16.1 mph in this contest, the best of the day for mound aces.

Jake Irvin | UNDER 4.5 K (+110)

Projection: 55% chance of this bet hitting, with a $15.50 EV

One reason to bet this: The Colorado Rockies have six batters in the projected batting order that will hold the platoon advantage against Irvin in this game.

Today's Top YRFI/NRFI Bets

Reds @ Orioles | NRFI (-100)

Projection: 54% chance of NO RUN with a $8.54 EV

Mariners @ Blue Jays | YRFI (-100)

Projection: 53% chance of RUN with a $6.18 EV

Nationals @ Rockies | NRFI (+110)

Projection: 48% chance of NO RUN with a $0.38 EV