Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Pitching notes | Hitting notes | Betting tips

Pitchers to stream on Saturday

San Francisco Giants RHP Landen Roupp is off to an uneven start to the season. His 29.9% strikeout rate is near elite, and he has only surrendered one homer in 15 frames. However, the 26-year-old has allowed a lot of traffic with a 10.4% walk rate and a high .410 BABIP. The BABIP is due for a correction, but walks have always been an issue for Roupp. On Saturday, Roupp faces an impatient Los Angeles Angels lineup that is striking out at the eighth-highest clip in the league, setting him up for a solid effort.

St. Louis Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore has pitched better than his 3.93 ERA suggests. The irony is that the mark represents a career best and exceeds expectations but is victimized by a low 60.2% left on base rate. It's only 18⅓ innings, but Liberatore is exhibiting much better command and control, with just one free pass and one homer allowed over his three appearances. Next up is a road game in pitcher friendly Citi Field, facing a Mets lineup that has struggled facing southpaws.

Detroit Tigers RHP Casey Mize introduced a cutter to his repertoire at the expense of his knuckle curve and a few sliders. Even though he was hit hard in his last outing, overall Mize has demonstrated improvement. Mize is in a great spot to get back on track, with a home date against the Kansas City Royals who will tote the league's lowest wOBA versus righties into Comerica Park.

Pitchers to avoid on Saturday

This could be considered low-hanging fruit, but in leagues with a games started limit, or if you are in a tight battle in a head-to-head league, avoiding Texas Rangers RHP Nathan Eovaldi for his home affair with the Los Angeles Dodgers is the safe play. The veteran's velocity is down, and his average exit velocity allowed and HardHit% are both up.

Hitters to stream on Saturday

New York Yankees RHP Carlos Carrasco has pitched better than his 5.94 ERA indicates, but he's still a below-average hurler with five homers allowed in 16⅔ innings. Lefty-swinging Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe are both candidates to take advantage of Carrasco's generosity.

Hitters to avoid on Saturday

It won't be snowing in Denver, but it will still be a cold and uncomfortable at bat for the Colorado Rockies with LHP MacKenzie Gore on the hill. Rockies' right-handers Kyle Farmer, Hunter Goodman, Ezequiel Tovar and Sean Bouchard may seem like options with the platoon edge, but it's best to resist the temptation.

Betting tips

