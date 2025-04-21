Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

New York Mets RHP Griffin Canning has taken advantage of his chance to open the season in the rotation with a solid month, albeit with 10 walks in 21 innings, though he's fanned 21. Next up is a Philadelphia Phillies club struggling on the road and experiencing a steep park downgrade

Early season stats can be misleading. Over three stats, Los Angeles Angels RHP Jose Soriano posted a 1.77 ERA and 1.18 WHIP, albeit with only 11 strikeouts in those 20 1/3 frames. In his other outing, Soriano punched out nine in 5 1/3 frames, but he also yielded five earned runs. Look for the righty to combine run prevention with strikeouts on Tuesday at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The visitors tote the third lowest wOBA and fourth worst strikeout rate into Angels Stadium.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty has started four games but has yet to complete six innings as a high 10.3% walk rate has driven up his pitch count. On Tuesday, he faces a very patient San Diego Padres lineup with a low strikeout rate. There is no need to take the risk so early in the fantasy week.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

One solid home start against the Angels doesn't erase a 5.62 ERA and 1.53 WHIP since 2020. To his credit, Texas Rangers LHP Patrick Corbin has been a workhorse, but his numbers have not been fantasy-worthy since before the pandemic. The Athletics Athletics are powering home runs at the seventh highest rate in the league. Jacob Wilson and Miguel Andujar both have some pop and will enjoy the platoon edge.

Betting tips

