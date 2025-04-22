Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions. MLB betting tips for each day's slate of games will also be added in the morning. MLB game odds are provided by ESPN BET, and all fantasy advice is geared toward ESPN 10-team leagues with standard scoring.
Pitchers to stream on Wednesday
The Cincinnati Reds visit South Beach for a matchup with the Miami Marlins. RHP Brady Singer gets the ball for the Reds. Three of his four starts have been in hitter friendly Great American Ballpark, but the ground ball specialist has posted a 2.76 ERA and 0.98 WHIP at home. In his sole road effort, Singer surrendered three runs in five frames to the Milwaukee Brewers, but the Marlins are a less potent offense in a better pitching venue.
With Zac Gallen and Corbin Burnes struggling, LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is showing signs of returning to form for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The lefty only has one win in four outings, but he's fanned 29 while issuing only six walks in 22 innings. Next up is a home affair with the Tampa Bay Rays. Splits facing left-handed pitching can be misleading early in the season, but the Rays' struggles could be real with their right-handed lineup being devoid of Jonathan Aranda and Brandon Lowe. Plus, this will be just the fourth road game of the season for the Rays, as their schedule is front loaded with home games to avoid the summer heat in Tampa Bay.
Only six of Wednesday's starters are rostered in over half of all ESPN leagues and no one should be avoided, so here is a bonus streamer. Other than a blip on the road against the Reds, Pittsburgh Pirates LHP Andrew Heaney has been stellar, allowing just two runs in 19 1/3 innings. The southpaw should register his fourth strong effort over five outings with a road tilt in Anaheim facing a weak Los Angeles Angels lineup fanning at an above average clip.
Hitters to stream on Wednesday
Injuries are forcing the Atlanta Braves to send RHP Bryce Elder to the Truist Park hill, despite the righty posting a 6.68 ERA and 1.61 WHIP in 13 starts over the past two seasons. The St. Louis Cardinals' wOBA is a surprising sixth best in MLB, and it should get better facing Elder. Willson Contreras, Lars Nootbaar, Masyn Winn and Alec Burleson are the main beneficiaries.
Hitters to avoid on Wednesday
With so many lineups in a favorable spot on Wednesday, consider benching Milwaukee Brewers batters for their road date with RHP Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. The hitters are experiencing a steep park downgrade and are facing a hurler with an impressive 38 punchouts in 30 frames.
