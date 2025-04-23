Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Thursday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Thursday

Last season, San Francisco Giants RHP Landen Roupp recorded a 21.7% strikeout rate in 50 1/3 innings, a mark well below his norm in the minors. It's only 22 frames, but the 26-year-old righty has fanned 31.2% of hitters this season. Next up is a Milwaukee Brewers lineup that puts the ball in play, but they're experiencing a steep park downgrade on the road in Oracle Park.

The Chicago White Sox are destined for the AL Central basement but it's clear that they have a plan: Building around young starting pitching. One of the pieces is RHP Shane Smith, acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers with the first pick in the 2024 Rule 5 draft. Most Rule 5 hurlers spend the first season with their new club toiling in low leverage scenarios, but Smith has been thrust into the limelight, starting four games, two of which were quality efforts. Thursday brings a divisional matchup on the road against the Minnesota Twins and the lineup sporting the third lowest wOBA and averaging the fifth fewest runs per game in the league.

Pitchers to avoid on Thursday

After opening the season with eight punchouts in 4 1/3 frames, Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Corbin Burnes has fanned just three in each of his three subsequent starts. His strikeout rate has fallen for four straight season and now he's working on a fifth. His two-seam fastball and cutter velocity are both down over 1-mph. On Thursday, Burnes has a home date with the Tampa Bay Rays. The visitor's lineup isn't imposing, but they don't strike out. It's best to avoid Burnes until his velocity picks up and he misses more bats.

Hitters to stream on Thursday

Betting tips

