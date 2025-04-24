Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Friday

Athletics RHP Luis Severino rebounded from a pair of subpar efforts with two solid outings, including yielding just one earned run over eight innings in his prior start, on the road against the Milwaukee Brewers. Severino returns home for a matchup with the Chicago White Sox. Through Wednesday's action, the White Sox have averaged the second-fewest runs per game in MLB.

We're at the point of the season where early season success necessitates reevaluating initial expectations. St. Louis Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore is a prime example. The lefty entered the season with a 4.99 ERA and 1.42 WHIP and was earmarked for the bullpen. A strong spring earned Liberatore another start in the rotation and he has delivered four efforts hurling at least six frames, recording three quality starts. The key is fanning 24 with just two walks in 25 frames. Liberatore isn't experiencing a change in velocity, nor has he significantly altered his pitch mix, other than trading some sinkers for changeups. The main difference is that Liberatore is pounding the zone, throwing strikes at a 67.3% clip compared to his career 63.2% level. There is no guarantee Liberatore maintains his control gains, but his early success merits streaming consideration. On Friday, the lefty has a home date with the Brewers and their below average walk rate.

Pitchers to avoid on Friday

Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Zac Gallen is experiencing the opposite as Liberatore as Gallen's 58.2% strike mark is well below his career level, fueling a high 10.7% walk rate. The Atlanta Braves visit Chase Field on Friday. Their offense started slowly but has been one of the most productive in the league for the last week. Gallen's uncharacteristic control issues are too risky to trust.

Minnesota Twins RHP Pablo Lopez is ticketed to return from the IL for a home start against the Los Angeles Angels. This isn't a hard pass. In season-long rotisserie leagues, Lopez is in play, facing a lineup with a high strikeout rate and low walk rate. However, the Twins bullpen is solid so Lopez may not work deep into the game, especially since he managed only 4 2/3 innings in his sole rehab start. There are likely better options in leagues with a games started maximum.

Hitters to stream on Friday

Betting tips

