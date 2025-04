Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy baseball's Week 6 takes us into the month of May, where temperatures should continue to rise and fantasy league standings begin to crystallize. It has been a relatively calm season thus far on the weather front -- other than the unusually cold temperatures throughout the northeast -- with only five total postponements (as of April 25), three of which have already been made up. Here's hoping that the warmer days ahead will lead to maintaining that pace.

Keep close tabs on the health of Philadelphia Phillies SP Cristopher Sanchez (forearm), who currently aligns as the team's two-start pitcher. He's the top-projected starter on the board if he's healthy enough to remain on that schedule, but Zack Wheeler would slot in for him as both a two-start pitcher and the No. 1 starter in the rankings in the event that Sanchez's April 25 throwing session doesn't go well. The team also has Ranger Suarez on track to rejoin the rotation sometime late in the week.

Lineup lock times

Date Total games First game time Day games Monday, April 28 8 4:05 PM 1 Tuesday, April 29 15 6:10 PM 0 Wednesday, April 30 15 2:10 PM 5 Thursday, May 1 11 12:35 PM 7 Friday, May 2 15 6:10 PM 0 Saturday, May 3 15 1:05 PM 8 Sunday, May 4 15 1:35 PM 14

Scheduling quirks for Week 6

Teams with the most games this week: Total, Home and Road Total games Home games Road games Reds 7 Reds 7 Tigers 7 Guardians 7 Rangers 7 Twins 7 Rockies 7 Orioles 6 Athletics 7 Tigers 7 White Sox 6 Diamondbacks 6 Twins 7 Phillies 6 Cubs 6 Mets 7 Pirates 6 Royals 6 Athletics 7 Blue Jays 6 Nationals 6 Cardinals 7 Rangers 7 Nationals 7

Starting pitchers for Week 6

Hitting charts for Week 6