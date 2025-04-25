Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Saturday

Open Extended Reactions

The Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs left his last start after only 2/3 innings with a hamstring cramp. He's been cleared to start Saturday against the Chicago White Sox in Sacramento. The visitors average the fewest runs per game in the league, while punching out at an above average clip.

Please allow for a bending of the rules as Cincinnati Reds RHP Hunter Greene does not qualify as a streamer with near universal rostership. However, he's ranked at a point where he should be avoided. Some of the reason is based on history, but like Tristan H. Cockcroft detailed earlier this week, the Colorado Rockies offense is historically poor. Suggesting overriding the rankings is rare, but in this instance, it's warranted; start Greene in Coors Field.

Pittsburgh Pirates RHP Mitch Keller is rostered in just over half of ESPN leagues, so he qualifies as someone to avoid for his road date with the Los Angeles Dodgers. It's not necessary to drop Keller, though his next outing is slated to be at home against the San Diego Padres, so releasing Keller, then picking him up again in a week makes sense.

