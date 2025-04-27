Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Only two of Monday's 16 scheduled starters are rostered on over half of ESPN Fantasy leagues so while there may not be any to avoid, there are several solid streamers, with Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Dustin May leading the pack. He was hit hard last time out, but a home game facing the Miami Marlins is a good rebound opportunity. Through the first month, the Marlins offense is in the middle of the pack in terms of production, but they strike out at a slightly above average pace.

Houston Astros RHP Ronel Blanco isn't carrying over last season's success but he's showing signs of getting on track. Last time out, he yielded one run over 6 2/3 innings, albeit with just three strikeouts. On Monday, Blanco will face the Detroit Tigers, who are struggling on the road, fueled by a 26.1% strikeout rate outside of Comerica Park.

Cleveland Guardians RHP Gavin Williams is coming off his best game of the season, fanning eight New York Yankees in 6 1/3 innings. He's missed bats all season with 26 punchouts in 26 frames, but he's also walked 12 while surrendering four long balls. On Monday, Williams is slated for a home date with a Minnesota Twins lineup missing some key pieces. Williams should be able to build on his last effort.

New York Mets starting pitching stifled the Washington Nationals offense over the weekend with RHP Griffin Canning scheduled for the wraparound Monday affair. With 13 strikeouts over his past 11 innings, Canning is set up for another solid outing.

