Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Pitchers to stream on Tuesday

Over his last three starts spanning 16 2/3 innings, New York Mets LHP David Peterson fanned 16 with just one walk and no homers allowed. Next up is a home date against an Arizona Diamondbacks lineup that has struggled facing lefties over the first month, though they don't strike out much. Even so, Peterson tops the streamers working at pitcher-friendly Citi Field.

Fantasy baseball managers are often creatures of habit, with one impulse being to avoid the Houston Astros lineup. However, though one month, the Astros are the fifth-least productive unit with a right-hander on the hill. Detroit Tigers RHP Reese Olson is coming off a pair of scoreless outings, featuring 12 punchouts with just three free passes in 12 1/3 innings. Even in a road date at Daikin Park, Olson is one of the slate's top spot starters.

Pitchers to avoid on Tuesday

Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara is coming off his first quality start of the season, but he barely met the criteria, allowing three earned runs in six stanzas while ringing up only four batters. His fastball velocity is still 91st percentile, but it's down half a tick from before he underwent Tommy John surgery. Alcantara should improve as the season progresses, but there is no reason to trust him on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose offense is averaging the second-most runs scored per game in MLB over the past week.

Hitters to stream on Tuesday

One of the top destinations outside of Coors Field is Progressive Field, where the Cleveland Guardians face RHP Chris Paddack and the Minnesota Twins. Paddack could be pitching to keep his spot in the rotation. Over his first five starts, the righty sports a bloated 6.45 ERA and 1.61 WHIP, dampened via 13 walks and five homers yielded in only 22 1/3 innings. Lefty swingers Kyle Manzardo and Nolan Jones are the chief Guardians to target.

Hitters to avoid on Tuesday

It's far more common to target Philadelphia Phillies batters than avoid them, especially at home. However, Tuesday is an exception with LHP MacKenzie Gore and the Washington Nationals visiting the City of Brotherly Love. Not only has Gore fanned a major league-leading 53 hitters in 35 frames, but he also enjoys the platoon edge on Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Betting tips

