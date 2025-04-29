Fantasy baseball: Jordan Lawlar and other prospects on the rise

Open Extended Reactions

Fantasy managers may have forgotten about Arizona Diamondbacks SS/3B Jordan Lawlar, the No. 6 pick in the 2021 draft, because he struggled in his brief debut in 2023, at the "ripe old age" of 20. He then missed most of the 2024 season due to injuries and the organization's MLB infield appears to be set. Lawlar, now 22, may be changing perceptions as he hits .356/.451/.644 at Triple-A Reno, with five home runs and 12 stolen bases over 26 games and 123 plate appearances (PA).

Lawlar is playing three infield positions (mostly second base) for Reno, but if he continues to hit at these rates, the Diamondbacks must find room for him. It may not be at second base, where Ketel Marte is close to returning from a hamstring injury, or at shortstop, where Geraldo Perdomo boasts a long-term contract and an impressive start to his season. Meanwhile, 3B Eugenio Suarez hit four home runs in just one game this past weekend. Still, Lawlar looks ready. Invest in the skills, expect opportunity later.

The first thing fantasy managers must do is ignore Lawlar's brief MLB introduction, when he managed only four singles in 31 big-league at bats two summers ago, and last season's injuries. Those are misplaced narratives. Lawlar was always going to hit, and it is unfair to call him brittle. His is not a big power profile, but a healthy Lawlar makes hard contact and should hit for average. He draws walks. He steals bases. I am a bit surprised the Diamondbacks haven't given him reps in center field, but perhaps those will come later. Lawlar should impact the Diamondbacks and fantasy rosters this season.

Stock rising

Jac Caglianone, 1B, Kansas City Royals: The No. 6 pick in the 2024 draft, Caglianone started his first two games in right field this past weekend for Double-A Northwest Arkansas. This is potentially meaningful, because the Royals boast one of the least-productive outfields in the majors and they certainly covet power. Caglianone, who also pitched for Florida, clearly has the arm for right field. He has the power, too. None of this means Caglianone, hitting .279/.350/.488 with four home runs, debuts for the Royals this season and hits myriad home runs for fantasy managers, but adding defensive versatility is a positive sign.

Marcelo Mayer, SS, Boston Red Sox: Mayer, the No. 4 pick of the 2021 draft, is delivering an interesting power show lately, having blasted six home runs and a whopping 24 RBIs over the past nine games for Triple-A Worcester. While Mayer, 22, seems to be in a rush to reach the majors, he has only 102 PA at the Triple-A level and, Red Sox SS Trevor Story remains healthy, for now. Then again, Story has reached 400 PA in only one of the past five seasons. Nobody should be rooting for more injuries, and Story is hitting .272 with a 20/20 pace, clearly aiding fantasy managers. Just keep Mayer in mind in case opportunity arises.

Chase Burns, SP, Cincinnati Reds: Burns, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 draft, made his debut for Double-A Chattanooga this past weekend, striking out five over four solid innings while permitting just one run. Burns had made three starts at High-A, striking out 20 out of 45 hitters. Burns is one of the hardest throwers in the minors, also featuring a strong slider and curveball. He should move quickly, perhaps even debuting in the majors this summer. It all depends on his development and what is happening with Cincinnati's rotation, as well as whether the team contends. In dynasty formats, this is a signature arm to stash.

Stock falling

Emmanuel Rodriguez, OF, Minnesota Twins: Rodriguez, 22, is one of the notable "three true outcomes" sluggers in the minors -- known for power, walk rate and strikeout rate. Currently at Triple-A St. Paul, Rodriguez sits on nary a home run over 17 games and 78 PA, but with a 16.7% walk rate and a 34.6% whiff rate. Yeah, that strategy works only if you actually hit home runs. Rodriguez has 108 PA at the Triple-A level and barely a 50% contact rate. It is a unique profile, and investors should not run away yet, since few doubt the power potential. The Twins will make room for Rodriguez when he is ready, but it is not a great start to the season.

Hurston Waldrep, SP, Atlanta Braves: Waldrep, 23, debuted for the Braves last season but lasted only seven innings over two starts, permitting 13 earned runs for a 16.71 ERA. Walking eight hitters versus three strikeouts was a problem. The 2023 first-round pick is having trouble throwing strikes at Triple-A Gwinnett, too, with 15 walks over 22⅓ innings. He has walked four hitters in three of his past four starts. Waldrep isn't going to be a rotation option in the majors performing this way, but there are rumors having him on the move to the bullpen, where he touches triple digits with his fastball.

Zac Veen, OF, Colorado Rockies: Veen, 23, is back at Triple-A Albuquerque after a disappointing two-week stint with the parent club, as he managed just four hits (although with a home run and double!) over 34 AB. He also struck out 14 times. Veen was better at home (.639 OPS) than elsewhere (.180 OPS), but ultimately his fantasy value will come down to him hitting line drives and stealing bases. Veen stole just one base in two chances. He also has one steal in only two attempts for the Isotopes. Many have doubts about Veen hitting enough to be a big leaguer. If he can't steal enough bases to make the lack of other production worthwhile, then what are we doing here?