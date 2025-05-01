Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Friday

Open Extended Reactions

The numbers and names on the back of the Colorado Rockies road uniforms have changed over the years but one thing remains the same: the club struggles facing left-handers outside of Coors Field. It's been demonstrated that it takes a few games for batters to adjust after playing a series in Coors Field and since almost 75% of pitchers are righties, it follows that Colorado hitters have more trouble facing southpaws since they don't see them as much. On Friday, LHP Robbie Ray and the San Francisco Giants host the Rockies, who are playing their second game after a six-game homestand.

Boston Red Sox RHP Walker Buehler is ranked towards the bottom of Friday's probable starters, but sometimes it takes a while for the numbers to catch up with the eyes, and Buehler appears to be finding his form. He's not throwing with the same velocity as earlier in his career, but Buehler is throwing six different pitches more than 10% of the time, resulting in three quality starts over his previous four outings, compiling a 2.59 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over that span, covering 24 1/3 innings. Buehler has a home date against a Minnesota Twins lineup missing key cogs Royce Lewis, Willi Castro, Matt Wallner and Luke Keaschall.

Avoiding Twins RHP Joe Ryan isn't a hard pass, but those in a tight head-to-head matchup heading into the weekend may want to look elsewhere for his road affair in Fenway Park. The Red Sox offense isn't fully clicking yet, but they're still one of the better units at home, and they've been striking out less lately. All five of the homers Ryan has yielded and 10 of the 12 earned runs came in two outings. He's posting a 0.75 ERA and 0.71 WHIP over his other four outings, but the two subpar efforts render the righty as a risk.

The Philadelphia Phillies hitters struggle against pitches classified as slow or breaking balls. On Friday, they face RHP Arizona Diamondbacks RHP Joe Kelly, whose repertoire consists of over 60% slow and breaking pitches. Sticking with lefty's Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber makes sense, but other Phillies should be avoided.

Best/worst pitcher/hitter matchups and betting projections are generated by THE BAT X, a system created by Derek Carty using advanced methods like those used in MLB front offices, accounting for a variety of factors including player talent, ballparks, bullpens, weather, umpires, defense, catcher pitch-framing, and lots more. Betting projections for every player, team, and game can be found at EV Analytics.

Note: Expected Value is a measure of how good a bet is, factoring the probability that it will win versus the odds the book is providing. If you were to wager $1.00 100 times on a bet with an Expected Value of $25, you would win some and you would lose some, but in the end you would expect to come away with $25 in profit on your $100 investment.

