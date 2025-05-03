Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Sunday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Sunday

It's strength versus strength with Detroit Tigers RHP Reese Olson taking the hill in Angels Stadium against a Los Angeles Angels lineup reliant on the long ball to score. Olson's 53.4% ground ball rate has allowed just one home run in 33 frames. The advantage goes to Olson since the Angels are without Mike Trout, and overall, their lineup isn't patient while fanning at an above-average clip.

Through six starts, LHP JP Sears sports a career-best 17.4% K-BB%, which checks in a respectable 27th highest among qualified pitchers. Next up is a date in South Beach with a Miami Marlins lineup with an average offense with a lefty on the hill. They don't fan much, but they don't walk much either, which should put Sears in play for his fourth quality start in seven outings.

Houston Astros LHP Lance McCullers Jr. hasn't toed a major league rubber since 2022. Most of the time, it's best to take a wait-and-see approach before trusting a pitcher returning from such a lengthy absence. However, it's the last day of the head-to-head scoring period, and McCullers faces the Chicago White Sox, one of the least productive offenses against southpaws. McCullers compiled five innings, throwing 71 pitches in his last rehab start, so managing five frames shouldn't be an issue.

Hitters to stream on Sunday

Betting tips

