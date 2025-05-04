Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Monday

Chicago Cubs LHP Matthew Boyd hasn't pitched as well as his 2.70 ERA indicates. His 1.44 WHIP tells a clearer story, as does a 4.40 xFIP and 4.29 SIERA. However, Boyd has been snakebit by a high .330 BABIP, forcing him to pitch from the stretch, where he isn't as effective. The lefty lines up for a home start against a San Francisco Giants lineup struggling against left-handers. Boyd's ERA is due a correction, but regression to his hit rate should soften the landing.

The Chicago White Sox made RHP Shane Smith the first pick in the 2024 Rule 5 draft, selecting him from the Milwaukee Brewers. Most Rule 5 hurlers spend the first season with their new club in long relief. Smith made the rotation coming out of camp and has compiled a 2.23 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in six starts, spanning 32 1/3 innings. His 4.48 xFIP indicates he has been fortunate, but Smith has been inducing grounders and keeping the ball in the yard, which is usually a recipe for success. Smith's ERA is due for correction, but he should be able to delay it at least one more game with a home affair against a Kansas City Royals lineup that sports the fourth-lowest wOBA facing righties.

Pitchers to avoid on Monday

This is low hanging fruit, but Miami Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara's rostership still exceeds 50% and he has a home date with the dangerous Los Angeles Dodgers on the docket. In Dodger Stadium last time out, Alcantara lasted just 2 2/3 innings, yielding seven runs on seven hits and five free passes.

Hitters to stream on Monday

Hitters to avoid on Monday

Benching potentially useful batters on an abbreviated 10-game slate is a slippery slope, but as a team, the Atlanta Braves struggle against off-speed stuff and breaking balls. On Monday, they have a home date with Cincinnati Reds RHP Brady Singer, who is more reliant on movement and location than velocity. Against breaking balls and soft stuff, Marcell Ozuna sports a .248 OPS with Michael Harris II just a smidge higher at .281. Ozzie Albies at .569 and Matt Olson at .571 aren't much better.

Betting tips

