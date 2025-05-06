Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Wednesday

Open Extended Reactions

Pitchers to stream on Wednesday

Kansas City Royals RHP Michael Wacha has posted two straight quality starts and is in a great spot for a third with a home date against the Chicago White Sox. Wacha doesn't pile up many strikeouts, but he limits traffic on the bases and goes deep into games, which benefits all types of fantasy scoring. The White Sox average the second-fewest runs per game and are less potent on the road than at home.

Control has been the only issue for Chicago Cubs RHP Ben Brown as he makes the transition from swingman to full-time starter. He has fanned 35 batters in 31 1/3 innings and yielded only three homers, but he has issued 14 free passes. However, he walked only one batter over his last 9 2/3 innings and none over six frames in his last outing. Brown faces the San Francisco Giants in Wrigley Field. The Giants exhibit an average level of patience, but they sport below-average power and strike out at an above-average clip, so if Brown maintains his control, he lines up for an effective effort.

Boston Red Sox RHP Tanner Houck's numbers might never fully recover from his mid-April road outing against the Tampa Bay Rays where he surrendered 11 earned runs and 10 hits in just 2 1/3 innings. However, take away that disaster and he's sporting a palatable 3.93 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, albeit with only 29 punchouts in those 34 1/3 innings. Houck gets a chance to chip away at his 6.38 ERA with a favorable home matchup against a Texas Rangers offense averaging the second-fewest runs per game in MLB.

Pitchers to avoid on Wednesday

A 1.19 ERA and 0.98 WHIP has Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle rostered in almost 75% of ESPN leagues. The catch is that Mahle hasn't yielded a homer in 37 2/3 innings while allowing just 23 hits. Both are due for a correction, punctuated by ERA estimators around 4.00. The Red Sox boast one of the top offenses at home, so it's best to avoid Mahle for this risky encounter at Fenway Park.

Hitters to stream on Wednesday

The Royals are averaging the fourth-fewest runs per game in MLB, but they have a chance to pad their total on Wednesday with a juicy home matchup against White Sox RHP Jonathan Cannon. Vinnie Pasquantino, Michael Massey, Jonathan India and Kyle Isbel are the chief targets.

Betting tips

