Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Tuesday

Check out all of our starting pitcher rankings and other lineup selection tools here to help you make smart fantasy baseball lineup decisions.

Note: All information is accurate as of the time of publication. For updates, including what you might have missed from last night, as well as any breaking news that might impact today's MLB slate, be sure to check out the latest fantasy baseball news.

Los Angeles Dodgers RHP Tony Gonsolin made his first start of the season last week, logging a quality start at home against the Miami Marlins. The Tommy John recoveree gave up three runs in six frames but fanned nine with no walks. The clubs will run it back, this time in South Beach. Studies show there is no advantage or disadvantage to facing the same team twice in a week, but it's a favorable matchup, so Gonsolin gets the streaming nod.

St. Louis Cardinals LHP Matthew Liberatore threw at least six innings in each of his first five outings, recording four quality starts. Last time out, his effort was cut short by rain. He finished with two runs allowed in three frames, throwing only 42 pitches. Liberatore will face a Pittsburgh Pirates lineup that scored five runs against him over 6 1/3 innings in early April, but overall, the club is among the weakest offenses against left-handed pitching.

Boston Red Sox RHP Lucas Giolito is slated for his second start of the season, a home matchup with the Texas Rangers. His return from Tommy John surgery was delayed by a hamstring injury suffered during rehab. Giolito was effective in his first start since 2023, throwing six innings while allowing just three earned runs, albeit on two long balls. He struck out seven while walking a pair. The Rangers are averaging the second fewest runs per game in MLB.

Even with Coors Field inflating runs 40% above league average, the Colorado Rockies are averaging just the 19th most runs per home game, while striking out 27% of the time. Reserving opposing pitchers is no longer Pavlovian. However, Detroit Tigers rookie RHP Jackson Jobe hasn't earned the chance to be active in Coors Field. He has only 18 punchouts in 24 innings while walking 14. Jobe remains one of the top young hurlers in the league; he's just not ready for Coors Field yet.

The Tigers begin a three-game road interleague set with the Rockies. Their highest rostered player is OF Riley Greene and he's available in 25% of ESPN leagues. Spencer Torkelson is available in 26%, while everyone else is a free agent in at least half of all ESPN leagues. This is an opportunity to take advantage of a great setup for multiple games, including an abbreviated Thursday schedule. Kerry Carpenter and Zach McKinstry join Greene and Torkelson as the primary targets.

