Fantasy baseball lineup advice and betting tips for Monday

Pitchers to stream Monday
It's just the first day of the new fantasy week, but New York Mets LHP David Peterson's home date with the Pittsburgh Pirates could be the top streaming spot all period. The only downside is Peterson will be opposed by RHP Paul Skenes. The Pirates' lineup sports the sixth-lowest wOBA and fourth-highest strikeout rate against left-handed pitching.
Using an opposing pitcher in Minute Maid Park has been off the table for the past several seasons. However, with the Houston Astros missing Yordan Alvarez and likely Jose Altuve, they're vulnerable, especially with Christian Walker and Yainer Diaz yet to get on track. Kansas City Royals RHP Michael Wacha doesn't rack up strikeouts, but he piles up innings and is carrying a 2.98 ERA and 1.15 WHIP. The veteran righty has posted three straight quality starts, yielding only three runs in those 19⅓ frames.
Pitchers to avoid Monday
It's surprising that Los Angeles Angels LHP Yusei Kikuchi remains rostered in more than half of ESPN leagues. His 3.83 ERA is palatable, but a 1.46 WHIP along with a 4.47 xFIP and 4.48 SIERA is more indicative of how he has pitched. On Monday, the southpaw opposes the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. The Padres have handled lefty pitching very well at home, landing Kikuchi in "avoid" territory.
Hitters to stream Monday
The Chicago Cubs are averaging the second-most runs per game in the league. On Monday, they open a home set against the Miami Marlins, whose team ERA is the second highest in the game, ahead of only the Colorado Rockies. It's worth checking on the availability of Dansby Swanson, Michael Busch and Jon Berti for their matchup with RHP Cal Quantrill, who totes his 7.11 ERA and 1.67 WHIP to the Wrigley Field hill.
Cleveland Guardians RHP Ben Lively sports a 3.46 ERA and 1.20 ERA over 41⅔ innings, but he has punched out only 28 while administering a generous 13 walks and six home runs. Even though this space usually focuses on players available in at least half of ESPN leagues, Christian Yelich and Brice Turang are available in over 20% of ESPN leagues, so there is a chance they can be picked up in 10- and 12-team formats. Other more accessible options include Rhys Hoskins, Joey Ortiz, Caleb Durbin and Jake Bauers.
Betting tips
